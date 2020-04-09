How to defend yourself against job automation

Automation is rapidly making its way into the workplace. As technology is advancing, corporations are finding ways to lower costs and streamline processes with automation. It’s been estimated that about 6 out of 10 jobs have about 30% of tasks that can be automated. That’s not just manufacturing and retail jobs, either — even CEOs and financial advisors are at risk. While experts aren’t sure just how quickly automation will start taking over certain jobs, it’s clear that it will disrupt the workforce as we know it soon.

Worried about your place in your industry? Wondering how you can arm yourself with skills to protect your position? It turns out that becoming proficient in technical, emotional, and social skills are the best way to defend yourself against job automation in the future. This infographic by training company GreyCampus outlines the skills that workers should consider learning to prevent automation from making their proficiencies obsolete.

According to their research, highly technical skills like programming, engineering, and scientific research are expected to be more valuable by 2030. Social and emotional skills will prove to be beneficial as well. Jobs that involve leadership, interpersonal skills, and advanced communication are also poised to see an increase in the near future. These types of skills rely on critical thinking and processing, making them difficult to automate. While artificial intelligence has come a long way, it’s still no match for the human brain.

If you’re interested in developing skills that will make you more marketable in the coming years, work on your active listening, critical thinking, and complex problem-solving. Those are the ones considered to be most important for jobs that have a low risk of automation. A study by the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford determined that recreational therapists, first-line supervisors of mechanics, and emergency management directors are the top three professions with the lowest automation risk, and all three require at least one of those marketable skills.

Whether you’re personally at risk of losing your job due to automation or work in an industry that will be changed by it, nearly all of us will be impacted by automation in the coming years.

