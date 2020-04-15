The second-generation iPhone SE is here

With everything that is happening around the world and in our own backyards, it’s understandable if tech news is the last thing on your mind. But, if you’re still following and needing something else to distract you, Apple has announced its second-generation iPhone SE starting at US$399 for 64GB.

That’s a pretty agreeable price and one we think users are going to flock to this device. Apple’s flagship 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are insanely expensive and many users have been seeking a “budget” iPhone. The second-generation iPhone SE is going to give them just that, budget for Apple anyway. In terms of pricing, we’d compare the new iPhone SE to a midrange Android device and not a budget one.

The second-generation iPhone SE comes equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID, and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Apple also says they have packed in the best ever single-camera on an iPhone and it even has Portrait Mode. The new iPhone SE comes in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance, and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.” iPhone SE gives customers access to Apple’s robust ecosystem of products, services, and accessories. Users can take advantage of the almost 2 million apps on the App Store, including the best third-party apps and AR experiences, stay up to date on current events with Apple News, enjoy original series, movies and documentaries from the world’s greatest storytellers with Apple TV+, stream over 60 million songs from their favorite artists on Apple Music, make secure and private purchases with Apple Pay, and store photos, files and contacts on iCloud with the ability to access content on all of a customer’s Apple devices. With a Lightning connector, iPhone SE is also compatible with more than 25,000 Lightning accessories, including camera accessories, audio, and speakers, docks, CarPlay and more. Apple

The second-generation iPhone SE has some nice upgrades to offer but I think the main takeaway here is the starting price of US$399 for an iPhone. You can pre-order the new SE on Apple’s site starting Friday.

