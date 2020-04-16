Lenovo announces new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories

The Lenovo Legion gaming brand has been around for a few years now and offers gamers — both entry-level and competitive – various options. The 2020 Lenovo Legion gaming lineup has four new gaming laptops, a new gaming desktop, and various accessories with some next-level enhancements.

Some of the improvements Lenovo has made, all inspired by gamers, include the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, advanced Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal cooling, improved battery life, and OverDrive Support with optional 240Hz refresh rates.

Improved not only for just professional gaming, but the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard is also tuned for typing productivity. With 100% anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times, and soft-landing switches, the keyboards have snappy actuation according to Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 has been improved to increase airflow and lower overall system temperatures while keeping your system quiet and in a slim form factor. The Vapor Chamber Cooling Systems dispel heat while allowing gamers to push their CPU and GPU to in-game limits without having to throttle them to prevent overheating.

Gaming laptops have always been subpar when it comes to battery life. While you can usually get a few hours out of them, they can’t match other productivity-based systems. While the Lenovo Legion will still eat up battery while gaming, Lenovo’s Hybrid Drive allows users to disable the dedicated GPU while not gaming to extend battery life.

Finally, some of the new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops will feature refresh rates of up to 240Hz on IPS displays with under 1ms response times. With 300 to 500 nits brightness, HDR, and up to 100% sRGB color accuracy, not only will your gaming pop, but these systems will be suitable for creative work as well.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops

Legion 7

The Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop.

The Legion 7 is “designed for those that need high-end performance with

premium design features.” With the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the Legion 7 gaming laptop has both NVIDIA GeForce GTX and RTX graphics options.

The 15.6″ FHD IPS display boasts up to 240Hz refresh rates, 100% sRGB, and 500 nit brightness for an HDR400 certification. New to the system is the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, Corsair iCUE RGB, a 39% larger trackpad, vertical venting, and an environmental lighting strip. In addition, the system features improved Coldfront 2.0 thermals, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and a Dual Liquid-Crystal Polymer Fan System. Oh, and that chin cam? Lenovo has move the 720p HD cam to the top bezel and included a privacy shutter.

Features and specifications of the Legion 7 gaming laptop include:

Processor 10th Generation Intel® Core i9

10th Generation Intel® Core i7 OS Windows 10 Home Graphics Up to RTX 2080 Super w/ Max-Q Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (240Hz / 100% Adobe sRGB / 500nits / VESA HDR 400)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (144Hz / 100% Adobe sRGB / 500nits / VESA HDR 400) I/O Ports 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x Thunderbolt 3

1x HDMI 2.0

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x Headphone Jack Audio 2x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker

Dolby® Atmos Headphone Support Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) with privacy shutter Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 360mm x 255mm x 20mm (14.17″ x 10.03″ x 0.78″) Weight Starting at 2.1 kg Color & Materials Iron Grey (Anodized Aluminum) Battery 80 Watt-hour, 4 cell Other RGB Keyboard and environmental lighting w/ Corsair iCUE

The Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptops will be available in May 2020 with a starting MSRP of US$1599.99.

Legion 5/5i

Lenovo Legion 5i 17″ gaming laptop.

For mainstream gamers, the Lenovo Legion 5i/5 15″ gaming laptops feature gaming performance and updated aesthetics. With 10th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen chipsets, the Legion 5i can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards and the Legion 5 (AMD) ships with GTX 1650 or 1650Ti GPUs.

Featuring 15.6″ IPS displays with up to 100% sRGB coverage, up to 500 nits of brightness, and up to 240Hz refresh rates, there’s a model for most budgets. Like the Legion 7, these gaming laptops feature the new Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, a 39% larger Trackpad, and vertical venting.

Features and specifciations of the Legion 5i 17″ gaming laptop include:

Processor 10th Generation Intel® Core i7 OS Windows 10 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60Hz / 72% NTSC/ 300nits)

17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (144Hz / 72% NTSC/ 300nits), Dolby Vision Enabled I/O Ports 1x USB 3.1 Gen (Always On)

3x USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 3.1 Type C (USB 3.1 & DP)

1x HDMI 2.0

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x Headphone Jack Audio 2x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker System with Chamber

Dolby® Atmos Headphone Support Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 402.4mm x 290mm x 24.3 – 26.2mm (15.84” x 11.41” x 1.03”) Weight Starting at 2.98kg Color & Materials Phantom Black Battery 80 Watt-hour, 4 cell Other White backlight

Features of the Legion 5i 15″ gaming laptop include:

Processor 10th Generation Intel® Core i7

10th Generation Intel® Core i5 OS Windows 10 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Memory 8GB/16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (120Hz / 45% sRGB / 250nits)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60Hz / 100% sRGB / 300nits)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (144Hz / 100% sRGB / 300nits / Dolby® Vision™ Enabled / NVIDIA® GSync)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (240Hz / 100% sRGB / 500nits / Dolby® Vision™ Enabled / NVIDIA® GSync) I/O Ports 1x USB 3.1 Gen (Always On USB 5V)

3x USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 3.1 Type C (USB 3.1 & DP)

1x HDMI 2.0

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x Headphone Jack Audio 2x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker System with Chamber

Dolby® Atmos Headphone Support Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 363mm x 260mm x 25.5mm Weight Starting at 2.53kg / 5.507lbs Color & Materials Phantom Black, Hunter Moss Green Battery 60Wh Other White backlight/ 4-zone RGB backlight (optional), Mixed Reality compatible

Features and specifications of the Legion 5 15″ (AMD) gaming laptop include:

Processor AMD Ryzen R5

AMD Ryzen R7 OS Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 1650T Memory 8GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (120Hz / 45% sRGB / 250nits)

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60Hz / 100% sRGB / 300nits) I/O Ports 1x USB 3.1 Gen (Always On USB 5V)

3x USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 3.1 Type C (USB 3.1 & DP)

1x HDMI 2.0

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x Headphone Jack Audio 2x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker System with Chamber

Dolby® Atmos Headphone Support Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 363mm x 260mm x 25.5mm Weight Starting at 2.53kg / 5.507lbs Color & Materials Phantom Black Battery 60Wh Other White backlight/ 4-zone RGB backlight (optional), Mixed Reality compatible

The Lenovo Legion 5/5i gaming laptops will be available in May 2020 with a starting MSRP of US$829.99.

IdeaPad Gaming 3

IdeaPad Gaming 3 entry-level gaming laptop.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 gaming laptop is Lenovo’s latest entry-level gaming laptop. Geared towards first-time and value-orientated gamers, this laptop has 10th Gen Intel Core processors and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Features and specifications of the IdeaPad Gaming 3 15″ gaming laptop:

Processor 10th Generation Intel® Core i7

10th Generation Intel® Core i5 OS Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Memory 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (60Hz / 45% Color Gamut / 250nits)

15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS (120Hz / 45% Color Gamut / 250nits) I/O Ports 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack

HDMI 2.0

LAN Audio 2x 1.5W speakers with Dolby® Audio Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX 2 x 2 +Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 359mm x 249.6mm x 24.9mm Weight Starting at 2.2kg Color & Materials Onyx Black Battery Up to 9.6 hours, rapid charge Other Backlit blue keyboard, Cortana, Up to 720p HD camera with Dual Array Mic and TrueBlock Privacy Shutter, BT4.2 (up to BT5.0)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15″ gaming laptops will be available in May 2020 with a starting MSRP of US$729.99.

Lenovo Legion gaming desktop

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop.

Legion Tower 5i

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is the company’s latest gaming desktop and has configurations for both value-oriented and avid gamers. In addition, the toolless design allows for easy component upgrades down the road, allowing further customization.

The Legion Tower 5i can be customized with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super video cards. Like its laptop counterparts, this gaming desktop also features improved ColdFront 2.0 Cooling. It also has an integrated carry handle, cable management, and an optional transparent side panel.

Processor 10th Generation Intel® Core processors

Legion Tower 5 with AMD available later this year OS Windows 10 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Memory 8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD I/O Ports 6x USB 3.1

2x USB 2.0

2x USB Type C

2x Microphone & Audio Jack

1x HDMI

1x VGA

1x RJ45 Audio Dolby® Atmos Headphone Support Networking Wi-Fi 802.11 AX 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 28L mATX Chassis – 24” x 13” x 22” Weight 28lbs Color & Materials Phantom Black Power Supply 400W/650W Other Transparent Side Panel option

Integrated Carry handle

Tool-Free Design

Optional RGB lighting

Optional Liquid Cooling

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop will be available in May 2020 with a starting MSRP of US$799.99.

Lenovo Legion gaming accessories

On the gaming accessories front, Lenovo is introducing a new gaming monitor, gaming mice, and a gaming keyboard. The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor features a near-edgeless 24.5-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare panel display with refresh rates as high as 240Hz.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor.

As for the gaming mice, the Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse features extra-long battery life of up to 200 hours and a 100Hz polling rate. The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse, on the other hand, has adjustable sensor tracking, 1000Hz polling rate, and up to 8000 DPI.

Finally, the Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard features anti-ghosting and up to programmable 24 keys. The full-sized keyboard has five-zone RGB illumination, lighting effects, is rated for 20 million keypresses, and is water-resistant to keep it safe from accidental spills.

Availability of the Lenovo Legion gaming accessories is as follows:

The 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor will start at US$319.99 and is expected to be available starting in June 2020.

The Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at US$79.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2020.

The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse will start at US$29.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2020.

The Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard will start at US$49.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020.

What do you think about the new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.