The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is coming to the U.S.

Samsung is by far the most popular smartphone maker in the U.S. competing head-to-head with Apple. The company has made two announcements today concerning their Galaxy lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be coming to the U.S.

Samsung says starting tomorrow, April 17, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be on sale in the U.S. through limited channels. Samsung also says this phone offers consumers a new entry point to the flagship tier via a premium device with pro-grade features at an accessible price of US$650.

Here are a few of the bullet points on the Galaxy S10 Lite provided to us by Samsung:

With the S10 Lite, consumers get a device with speed, storage and plenty of battery life, along with a pro-grade camera, and Infinity Display. The S10 Lite also offers additional flagship features at a great price, including Single Take, Pro Video and Night Hyperlapse, via a recent software update.

In the United States, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes Unlocked by Samsung and will be available in Prism Black for US$650. U.S. consumers will be able to buy the Galaxy S10 Lite via limited channels online at Samsung.com, as well as BestBuy.com and Amazon.com.

Starting tomorrow and for a limited time, consumers can enjoy added savings on S10 Lite, including: Samsung.com: Save up to $250 with trade-in Amazon.com: Free Galaxy Buds with purchase of Galaxy S10 Lite BestBuy.com: Save up to $200 with qualified activation



If you’re interested in Android tablets then we have a bit more news for you in that respect. Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, here’s a quick rundown of bullet points sent to us from Samsung:

The Tab S6 Lite is inspired by some of the greatest features from Samsung’s Tab S6, all at a more affordable price point.

It includes a thin and compact body and an S Pen with improved latency and 0.7mm tip for greater precision.

For those looking to stay entertained, the device includes dual speakers with sound by AKG, as well as a 10.4-inch screen with narrow bezels, so users can get the best experience out of apps in the Galaxy range, like YouTube and Spotify.

The Tab S6 Lite can also help you stay connected and organized – users can take calls and send and receive text messages through their Samsung account on the tablet or interact with friends and colleagues using Google Duo video calls.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose in Q2 2020, starting at US$349.99.

