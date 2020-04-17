Infographic: Cars of the future and the technology advances of today

You alert your vehicle to arrive within minutes. Your car biometrically scans your face to open the door. Once you are seated and your seatbelt is secured, the car relays your health statistics on the dashboard. When you begin to drive, an alert comes up on the windshield informing you about a crash that occurred moments ago. This model of high-technology is available for the future of cars. The technological advances of today could build the cars of the future.

For many years, cars have been a very integral part of human life and that’s not changing anytime soon. We come up with a new advancement in-car technology that supports improvements in design, safety, and how we drive every decade. Nowadays, you can experience some of these modern technologies and may even be able to see them in newer model vehicles and rental cars. The cars of the future today, sort of, let’s expand a bit more, shall we?

Sustainable engine improvements such as electric vehicles are expected to reach 18.7 million drivers on the road as soon as 2030. Since more cars depending on electric energy, faster progress in-car functionality is possible. For example, this is EVs reach high speeds faster than traditional gas vehicles. The cars of the future could be ultra-fast, perhaps much like a high-speed rail system.

With increased vehicle energy and power coming from batteries, electric currents, and induction motors, the unimaginable is becoming a reality. Learn what to expect from the cars of the future in the infographic below provided to us by CarRentals.com.

Please include attribution to CarRentals with this graphic.





