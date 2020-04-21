New wellness apps launch on select Samsung Smart TVs

With everyone stuck at home binge watching Netflix and eating Doritos, maybe a few wellness apps are a good idea. Well, for those of you who own select 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TVs, you’re about to get some new wellness apps you can enjoy at home.

Samsung’s Smart TVs in a variety of regions around the world will have access to six new health and wellness apps in partnership with fitness brands – barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness, and obé Fitness. With homebound consumers needing fitness solutions, Samsung and its partners are bringing consumers early access to over 5,000 hours of free at-home wellness apps and content right now.

“As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year.” Samsung

Over 250 instructive videos are available now – from barre classes and guided meditations to celebrity-led personal training sessions – for Samsung Smart TV consumers to access from home. These health and wellness apps will be fully integrated into Samsung Health, which will launch soon on 2020 Samsung Smart TV lineup, and will expand upon the suite of wellness apps available today. Samsung Health will provide consumers with more alternatives to traditional exercise options, like gyms and group classes, and adapt to each consumer’s unique schedule.

Jillian Michaels is a n personal trainer, businesswoman, author and television personality and her app is listed among these wellness apps.

Here’s a list, provided by Samsung, of the wellness apps that will be available:

barre3: Build strength and discover remarkable results with free full-body barre3 workouts, taught by world-class instructors. Stream barre3 workouts combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness, and enjoy restorative B3 Foam Rolling videos to help you feel balanced in body and empowered from within. Samsung Smart TV consumers can take care of both their bodies and minds with 50 free pieces of content. Available now on all 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States and Canada Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States and Canada as part of Samsung Health

Fitplan: Fitplan brings the world's best fitness trainers together on one platform and provides members with the exact training methods of those who inspire them. Fitplan offers high-quality video and audio tips, progress tracking, and in-app community features bringing members an elite personal training experience at an affordable price. Samsung Smart TV consumers can work out to 6 "plans" and 50 classes, with access to 5 trainers – all for free. Available now on all 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of Samsung Health

Echelon FitPass: The Echelon FitPass app delivers the most immersive and diverse experience in connected fitness. Powered by world-class coaches, a full schedule of live daily studio classes & a library of thousands of on-demand workouts, the Echelon FitPass features boutique cycling & rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates, stretching, Zumba and much more. With new classes and workouts filmed every day, the Echelon FitPass can help people of any fitness level get in the best shape of their lives. All with one membership. And all from the convenience of your home's Samsung Smart TV. Samsung Smart TV consumers can enjoy 20 free trial classes. Available now on all 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of Samsung Health

Jillian Michaels: Jillian Michaels Fitness App provides an infinite variety of free interactive daily workouts and paid premium customized exercise programs in multiple modalities for individuals of all fitness levels. An exclusive 28-day workout plan curated for Samsung Smart TV consumers is available now. Available now on all 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of Samsung Health

obé: obé is a premium fitness platform, offering immersive, live workouts, with more than 14 live classes per day and a library of 4,000+ workouts taught by the most sought-after instructors. obé's signature 28-minute complete-body workouts include Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and holiday/event themed classes. Samsung Smart TV consumers can enjoy 20 classes, refreshed every 2 weeks, for free. Available now on all 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States and Canada Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States and Canada as part of Samsung Health

Calm: Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for mental fitness, with a robust library of mindfulness, meditation and sleep content, on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. Samsung Smart TV consumers can access all content, 100% free. Available now on all 2019 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco Available this summer on all 2020 Samsung Smart TV models in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Korea as part of Samsung Health

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for mental fitness, with a robust library of mindfulness, meditation and sleep content, on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. Samsung Smart TV consumers can access all content, 100% free.

What do you think of these wellness apps coming to Samsung TVs? Are there any wellness apps you use for your Smart TV? What about wellness apps you’re using on mobile? If you’re not using any apps, then what are you doing to keep active and get off the couch? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

