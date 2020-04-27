Samsung Galaxy Buds get new capabilities with software update

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your Samsung Galaxy Buds to the new Galaxy Buds+, well, you may not have to. Samsung has just released a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy Buds that will bring some new capabilities and features to them.

You should be able to check for any updates using the Galaxy Wearable app and update it from your Android device. To update the software to the latest version without a mobile connection, simply download the PC Version of Galaxy Buds Manager. The GalaxyBudsManager program is available for both Windows 7/8/8.1/10(32bit, 64bit) and Mac OS 10.8 however the PC will need to support Bluetooth to connect to the buds. You can find the manager for desktop on Samsung’s support website.

Below are more details on the new features that will now be available on the Samsung Galaxy Buds with the latest software update:

Ambient Sound Feature: For the first time on Galaxy Buds, users can use the Ambient Sound feature with only one earbud in, providing more options for how they tune in or tune out.

For the first time on Galaxy Buds, users can use the Ambient Sound feature with only one earbud in, providing more options for how they tune in or tune out. Personalized Playlist Access through Spotify: With a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, users can now launch Spotify and start listening to music where they left off, or tap and hold again to have Spotify recommend personalized playlists to discover new songs.

With a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, users can now launch Spotify and start listening to music where they left off, or tap and hold again to have Spotify recommend personalized playlists to discover new songs. Enhanced Pairing for PCs and Mobile Devices: The Microsoft Swift Pair feature now allows users to more easily connect Galaxy Buds to their Windows 10-based PC to take advantage of sound innovation for tasks like video meetings while working from home. With Swift Pair compatibility, Galaxy Buds can now also support multiple pairing experiences across mobile and PC devices.

This should be a nice surprise for some users who like their buds and want some new features without having to buy new ones.

