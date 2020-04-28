Streaming free on IMDb TV May 2020

April is almost over and May 2020 is upon us. Most of us have been stuck at home or mostly stuck at home because of COVID-19. Being stuck at home means more time to stream and watch TV and movies. That’s where our streaming free on IMDb TV series comes in. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in May 2020 so you can make your binge-watching plans.
IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and some Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for May 2020!
What’s on IMDb TV?
- EXCLUSIVE Spotlight – Are you ready to go back down the hatch? IMDb TV is thrilled to be the exclusive free streaming home to all episodes of Lost starting May 1.
- Nostalgic Favorites – Some days the best binge is a timeless classic. This May IMDb TV drops two fan-favorite nostalgic TV titles with Murder She Wrote and St. Elsewhere. For a classic movie night, choose from Stand By Me, The Greatest, The Usual Suspects, Variety Blues, or A League of Their Own.
- Family Friendly Titles – Every month, family-friendly movies are some of our most popular titles on IMDb TV. In May, we are happy to share a wide selection of films for kids of all ages including Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Shrek Forever After, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, Dennis the Menace and Just for Kicks.
- TV Series Starting May 1
- Lost (S1-6)
- Murder She Wrote (S1-5)
- St. Elsewhere (S1- S6)
- Movies Starting May 1
- A Knight’s Tale
- A League of Their Own
- Beautiful Creatures
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Bubba Ho-Tep
- Bulletproof Monk
- Christine (1983)
- Curse of the Pink Panther
- Dennis the Menace
- Dirty Work
- Fools Rush In
- Heart of Dixie
- Heaven is for Real
- I Spy
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Just for Kicks (2003)
- Lakeview Terrace
- Little Woman (1994)
- Made of Honor
- Mom’s Night Out
- Mr. Deeds
- Paris Can Wait
- Premium Rush
- Return to Me
- Ronin
- Rumor Has It
- Shrek Forever After
- Stand By Me
- Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- The Bounty
- The Deep
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The 5th Wave
- The Greatest
- The Last Mimzy
- The Usual Suspects
- ·Variety Blues
- 50 to 1
- Movies Starting May 7
- Movies Starting May 8
What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for May 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Last Updated on