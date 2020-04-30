New on Netflix May 1-7: Original and classic content galore

These days, for most, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 1-7th list!

May 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (CA)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (US)

All Day and a Night (NETFLIX FILM): While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances, and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Almost Happy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids. Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Bad Boys

Balto

Barely Lethal

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (US)

The Cold Light of Day (CA)

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (US)

Dante’s Peak (CA)

Das Boot: Director’s Cut (CA)

Deadpool 2 (CA)

Den of Thieves (US)

The Devil’s Own (CA)

Fifty Shades Freed (CA)

For Colored Girls (US)

Fun with Dick & Jane (US)

Get In (NETFLIX FILM): On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention! Gravity (CA)

The Half Of It (NETFLIX FILM): Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Happy Feet (CA)

The Heartbreak Kid

Hollywood (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

I Am Divine

The Interpreter (CA)

Into the Night (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Jarhead (US)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (US)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (US)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (US)

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material (US)

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1 (US)

Mrs. Serial Killer (NETFLIX FILM): When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (CA)

Non-Stop (CA)

The Patriot (US)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (CA)

Rambo (CA)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix) : When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

Sinister (US)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (CA)

Song of the Sea (US)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (US)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (US)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (US)

Thoroughbreds (CA)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (CA)

Tremors (CA)

Turbo (CA)

Underworld (US)

Underworld: Awakening (CA)

Underworld: Evolution (US)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy (US)

Warrior (CA)

What a Girl Wants (US)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (US)

May 4

Arctic Dogs (US)

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

May 6

The Adjustment Bureau (CA)

Ali G Indahouse (CA)

The Big Lebowski (CA)

Captains Courageous (CA)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (CA)

Love Actually (CA)

Scent of a Woman (CA)

Smokin’ Aces (CA)

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

May 7

Iron Man 3 (CA)

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? How have you been spending your self-isolation or shelter-in-place days? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.