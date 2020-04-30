The Lenovo Eco Pro is the company’s first eco-friendly backpack

Earth Day 2020 has passed us by but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate. Last week, Lenovo announced its very first eco-friendly backpack, the Lenovo Eco-Pro, and while it is a limited edition, you can still pick one up.

Recycling and reusing resources is an important part of sustainability and it just makes sense to do it. According to Lenovo, the Eco Pro backpack is made up of the equivalent of 34 water bottles. It’s pretty impressive how water bottles can be repurposed to make things like backpacks. We just have to be sure to recycle our water bottles in order for things like this to happen.

As part of our on-going sustainability efforts, we’re launching the limited-edition Lenovo Eco Pro Backpack. More than 83 percent of the backpack is made from recycled content and contains the equivalent of 34 plastic bottles and other materials. This backpack is also Global Recycle Standard certified which help to minimize harm to the environment while promoting sustainability efforts.

Lenovo provided us with these key features of the Eco Pro:

Easy-access smaller pockets & side water-bottle pockets

Hidden security pocket

83% recycled

Dedicated, protective laptop compartment

Large storage area with accessory pockets

Breathable mesh back panel

Trolley strap attached backpack to rolling luggage

A special edition of our top-selling premium ThinkPad Professional Backpack (ground-up design)

The eco-friendly Eco Pro is priced at US$89.99 and you can pick one up over on Lenovo’s website. You may want to act fast though, as this is a limited edition piece of gear and supplies are limited.

