Zega Intelligent Cookware claims to do the cooking for you

Cooking is, without a doubt, one of the most enjoyable activities you can possibly do. But sometimes, even the most fun activities can have their pain points. This is where Zega Intelligent Cookware comes in. This smart cookware wants to make your cooking experience a little more streamlined and pain-free.

Featuring a double-wall insulated design, Zega allows you to create delicious and healthy meals with minimum effort. The company says, unlike a regular pot, Zega only needs to be heated for minutes in order to cook for hours. All that needs to be done is to drop in the ingredients, let the Zega reach the right temperature, switch off your stove-top, and walk away. The company says there’s no need for stirring, tending, or risk of burning.

Without the need for gas or electricity, Zega’s self-cooking process uses retained heat to gently cook any meal to perfection, while its self-basting lid keeps your food moist and succulent, locking in more flavor and nutrients. Zega Intelligent Cookware is app-enabled. Not only can you access nutritious chef-prepared recipes, the Zega app remotely monitors your cooking and notifies you when it’s ready. Best of all, your food stays at the ideal eating temperature for hours – no need for reheating.

Key features sent to us by the company include:

Delicious & Healthy Meals Every Time. Zega locks in more flavor and nutrients

Zega locks in more flavor and nutrients Spend Less Time In The Kitchen. Zega cooks without direct heat – simply set and forget

Zega cooks without direct heat – simply set and forget App-enabled. The Zega app monitors your meal, notifying you when it’s ready to eat

The Zega app monitors your meal, notifying you when it’s ready to eat Save Energy. Zega’s self-cooking process uses retained heat, like a Thermos, so you save on gas and electricity bills

Zega’s self-cooking process uses retained heat, like a Thermos, so you save on gas and electricity bills Superior And Stylish Design. Zega is designed to last and impress, with a lifetime warranty

Zega is available to pre-order on Indiegogo, with prices starting from just $79 for the analog version and $109 for the digital version.

We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

What do you think of Zega Intelligent Cookware? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.