Master & Dynamic hosting giveaway of Nike Zoom KD13 inspired headphones

Master & Dynamic is still one of our favorite premium audio companies and for good reason, they make really nice headphones. The company has recently taken on an investor in the form of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Durant is also promoting the release of the Nike Zoom KD13 shoes and to go along with that, Master & Dynamic have come up with limited edition Nike Zoom KD13 headphones.

These Nike Zoom KD13 headphones have taken the form of the company’s MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones and MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones. Both of which are fantastic products. The company has themed these limited edition headphones to match the Nike sneakers and they will be giving these away on Instagram.

Nike Zoom KD13 Chill

“Master & Dynamic was born and bred in New York City, one of the great basketball cities in the world. Our offices are half a block from Madison Square Garden, and a short train ride to The Barclays Center, home to The Brooklyn Nets and our partner Kevin Durant. The opportunity to work with Nike has been a dream of mine since founding Master & Dynamic. This new collection of sneakers was the perfect inspiration for us. Once again, we pushed the envelope on materials and finishes and have created a limited run of the boldest and best-performing headphones and earphones ever seen,” said Master & Dynamic founder, Jonathan Levine, “We’re taking the intersection of basketball and music to another level.” M&D

The limited-edition Nike Zoom KD13 headphones and earphones will not be available for purchase, but Master & Dynamic will host a giveaway on Instagram starting May 7, giving followers a chance to receive the limited-edition sound tools. Be sure to follow them on Instagram for your chance to win these babies!

What do you think of these shoes and headphones? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.