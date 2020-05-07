Pioneer unveils in-dash receivers with Alexa built-in

Pioneer announced some new in-dash receivers at CES 2020 earlier this year and we’re finally seeing them emerge. These Pioneer receivers all have Alexa built-in and they come in three different models, three different screen sizes and at varying prices.

The lineup consists of the 10.1-inch floating DMH-WT8600NEX, 9-inch floating DMH-WT7600NEX, 9-inch modular DMH-WC6600NEX, and 6.8-inch 2DIN in-dash DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX. All five models also feature Android Auto (wired/wireless), Apple CarPlay (wired/wireless), Gracenote Hybrid Radio and location-based live weather, and sports, plus a variety of multimedia entertainment capabilities. The 10.1-inch and 9-inch in-dash receivers also feature HD resolution (1280 x 720) capacitive touchscreens.

With Amazon Alexa Built-in, users can talk to Amazon Alexa directly through the Pioneer NEX receivers. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and all of those normal Alexa capabilities.

“The addition of Amazon Alexa Built-in to our NEX in-dash receivers allows us to continue to be at the forefront of delivering seamless connectivity between the vehicle and the consumer’s smart lifestyle,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Amazon Alexa allows us to provide a more engaging connected experience, bringing next-level infotainment options to the aftermarket.”

DMH-WC6600NEX

Here’s a rundown of some of the features on these units:

: The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX feature an all-new floating display configuration, allowing a large display to be installed using a universal 1-DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical, and tilt adjustability to ensure the best fit and usability in the vehicle’s dash. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $1,200 and the DMH-WT7600NEX a suggested price of $1,000. DMH-WC6600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WC6600NEX joins Pioneer’s lineup of modular solution in-dash receivers introduced at CES 2019, featuring a modular design that combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit that installers can tuck into separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $900.

The DMH-WC6600NEX joins Pioneer’s lineup of modular solution in-dash receivers introduced at CES 2019, featuring a modular design that combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit that installers can tuck into separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $900. DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX (6.8 inch): The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX are traditional 2DIN chassis for universal application in most vehicles on the road in the U.S. Both the DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX have a suggested price of $600.

To find out more about these Pioneer in-dash receivers with Alexa, you can check out the company’s website.

