Ring’s next-generation Video Doorbell is here

Ring has announced the next-generation of its original Ring Video Doorbell. With 1080p HD video (up from 720p), improved night vision, and updated motion zones, this second generation Ring Video Doorbell brings significant improvements at the same price point of US$99.

It’s been six years since Ring launched its original Ring Video Doorbell, and while Ring now offers several smart security devices from Floodlight Cams to Smart Lighting, the company also continues to improve on its Video Doorbells further enhancing the security features and benefits for its customers. From the improved audio quality and the crisper night vision to the Snapshot Capture feature, the all-new Ring Video Doorbell is packed full of technical upgrades but still remains Ring’s most affordable Video Doorbell.

Features include:

Battery-powered (built-in and rechargeable) or hardwired

Up to 1080p HD video with night vision

Two-way talk with noise cancellation

New Privacy Zones that allow users to exclude areas of their camera’s field-of-view from video recording

3 preset Modes (Home, Away, Disarmed) that enable users to customize when the Ring Video Doorbell detects motion and starts recording

New adjustable motion zones and a new near zone for more precise motion detection

Ring also today announced it will bring users a new Solar Charger for the Ring Video Doorbell, an easy-to-install, secure mounting bracket with built-in solar panels that enables around the clock power from a solar power source.

The new Solar Charger

The new Doorbell is available now for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for US$99.99 and will be available for purchase on June 3, 2020, in the U.S. The new Solar Charger will be available for $49 in July.

Besides the new Ring Doorbell, the company also shared a few other updates that might interest our readers:

