Dell XPS 15 re-designed, XPS 17 returns after nearly a decade

Dell is announcing some new products today, starting with a re-designed XPS 15 as well as the return of the XPS 17 after nearly a decade.

Dell XPS 15

The 2020 Dell XPS 15 laptop.

The Dell XPS 15 received its last redesign back in 2015. Now five years later, the company has redesigned the popular laptop to strike a balance between power and portability. Key updates include a larger “best-in-class” display and new up-firing speakers featuring Waves Nx 3D audio tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. Combined, these provide a more immersive audiovisual experience.

As is the case these days, the XPS 15 is even thinner and features high-performance 10th Gen Intel Core processor options along with NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

Key features of the new XPS 15 include:

Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space, and pinpoint accurate resolution (100% Adobe RGB + 94% DCI-P3 color, HDR certified, Dolby Vision, 500-nit panels, 4K+ resolution). Eyesafe® display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color.

Perfect balance of size and performance to fuel intensive creative projects with 45W 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i7 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Up to 55W of power in an 18mm thin design.

The longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop with up to 25 hours on FHD+ to keep you powered on the go

The smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop is enabled by a stunning new 4-sided InfinityEdge display Enjoy a larger 16:10 display with an edge-to-edge view in a smaller form with an incredible 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, the best in its class.

The XPS 15 is precision-crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered and the essentials are elevated with larger display, keycaps, and touchpad.

Machined up-firing quad-speaker design and the first-ever 15-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx® 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award® winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive sound experience.

Clean and simple packaging enhances the customer unboxing experience and is more recyclable than before

Dell Mobile Connect provides seamless wireless integration between smartphones and PCs

XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond.

Dell XPS 17

The 2020 Dell XPS 17 laptop.

The Dell XPS 17 is making a return after a nearly 10-year hiatus. I remember having one and it was a beast of a machine. Fortunately, the new XPS 17 is much thinner and Dell claims it is “the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet.”

With an InfinityEdge display, the XPS 17 is smaller than nearly 50% of 15-inch laptops available on the market. A unique thermal design helps keep the system cool when working with power intensive creative apps.

Key features of the XPS 17 include:

Extreme performance to fuel the most intensive creative projects with 45W 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i7, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 graphics and up to 64GB memory. Up to 92W of power in an impossibly thin 19.5mm thin design.

The unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. This unique design has resulted in multiple pending patent applications and at least one issued patent.

Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space and pinpoint accurate resolution (100% Adobe RGB + 94% DCI-P3 color, HDR certified, Dolby Vision, 500-nit panels, 4K+ resolution). Eyesafe® display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color.

Long battery life targeting up to 20 hours on FHD+ keeps you powered on the go

The smallest 17-inch laptop also has the best screen-to-body ratio at 93.7%. Enabled by a stunning 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, enjoy a large 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 is precision-crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered and the essentials are elevated with large display, keycaps, and touchpad.

Machined up-firing quad-speaker design and the first-ever 17-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx® 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award® winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive 3D sound experience.

XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond.

XPS Creator Edition

Dell is also introducing the Creator Edition badge for select configurations. XPS systems with this badge have been selected for creative enthusiasts who focus on digital content creation, including photography, graphic design, music production, and more.

Availability

The Dell XPS 15 is available starting today while the XPS 17 is expected to launch this summer. The 15-inch model starts at US$1,299.99 while the larger 17-inch version will start at $14,999.99.

What do you think about the re-designed Dell XPS 15 and the return of the XPS 17? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.