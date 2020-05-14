Lenovo announces updated ThinkCentre and new ThinkPad devices

Today, Lenovo announced the latest ThinkCentre desktop portfolio featuring a blend of technologies including high-performance 10th Gen Intel Core processors with optional 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors available in selected models. These updated ThinkCentre M70, M80, and M90 series are designed to meet the complex computing and business continuity needs of today’s environment. Lenovo is also updating the Tiny-in-One solution (TIO) with the 4th generation TIO22 and TIO24.

Lenovo also announced two mobile workstations, the ThinkPad P14s and P15s. As the follow-ons from the ThinkPad P43s and P53s, these entry-level workstations offer a balance between mobility and power. Designed for work on-the-go, this pair of ultra-mobile workstations can run applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, SOLIDWORKS, and more.

ThinkCentre

ThinkCentre M90A

The new ThinkCentre desktop portfolio focuses on delivering enhanced productivity, better manageability and “class-leading” security. Tiny form factor models offer just a one liter footprint with the other desktop models all featuring reduced chassis sizes to limit desk space intrusion. Enhanced performance and manageability capabilities are offered with up to 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, while Lenovo ThinkShield compliance brings “state-of-the-art” digital security solutions options.

All new ThinkCentre Tower and SFF models are equipped with strong physical security safeguards, including padlock and Kensington lock protection, Smart Cable Clip that secures peripheral devices to the desktop chassis, and Chassis E-Lock that is powered by the system board to trigger a valve that locks the chassis from the inside, preventing unwanted physical intrusion.

Whether your small business needs an all-in-one PC for working from home or as a sleek “front of house” solution, or you need multiple form factors to address the requirements of a multi-faceted global workforce, ThinkCentre has the desktop for you. Three ThinkCentre M series are available with different form factors and features specifically designed to offer what you need, when you need it: Lenovo

Available in all form factors, the ThinkCentre M70 series offers a blend of essential features, performance, and affordable technology. The new M70a All-in-One PC combines the elegance of a 21.5-inch AIO PC with many of the features of its larger M90a sibling.

ThinkCentre M80 series provides a mainstream PC solution featuring 10th Gen Intel Core vPro technology for enhanced security and manageability.

ThinkCentre M90 series delivers premium capabilities with up to 10th Gen Intel Core vPro i9 processor. Modern standby enables smarter working with power-saving features while staying connected. M90 Tower and SFF include the option for a second solid-state drive for increased storage capacity and a Flex-IO display option for connecting an additional monitor via USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA.

ThinkPad

ThinkPad P15

Perfect for highly mobile power users, the ThinkPad P14s and P15s boasts up to 14 hours of battery life, giving designers, engineers, educators and students alike the ability to be creative anytime, anywhere – from working remote to collaborating in the office, on a job site, or when visiting customers.

Featuring 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the Core i7-10810u, with a turbo boost clock speed of 4.9GHz, this duo is geared for those within AEC and CAD users alike. In addition, these systems boast NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics, WiFi 6, up to 2TB of storage, and Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux support. The 14” P14s and 15” P15s both offer up to 4K UHD displays with Dolby Vision HDR and X-Rite Pantone Factory Color Calibration for truer color and a clearer picture.

Also, the latest additions to the ThinkPad portfolio are coming very soon: X1 Carbon Gen 8, X1 Yoga Gen 5, and the new T series, X series, and L series are built leveraging the core tenets of design, innovation, and quality. Providing a broad customer choice and a smarter workforce experience, the updated ThinkPad portfolio leverages the manageability and security features of Intel’s latest vPro® Platform to offer modern IT solutions with emerging technology features to meet the needs and desires of end-users. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

ThinkCentre M70 series is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkCentre M70a AIO is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkCentre M80 series is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkCentre M90 series is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkCentre M90a AIO is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at US$1099.

ThinkCentre-in-One 22 Gen 4 (TIO22) is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkCentre-in-One 24 Gen 4 (TIO24) is expected to be available from June 2020, pricing yet to be announced.

ThinkPad P14s is expected to be available from May 2020, starting at US$1599.

ThinkPad P15s is expected to be available from May 2020, starting at US$1579.

For more info on all of the new ThinkCentre and ThinkPad devices please check out Lenovo’s website.

What do you think of these new ThinkPad and ThinkCentre devices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.