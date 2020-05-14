New on Netflix May 15-21: Death and drugs in Ibiza

How’s everyone holding up? Depending on where you are, there’s still plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 15-21st list!

May 15

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3 (US)

Chichipatos (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear! District 9 (US)

I Love You, Stupid (NETFLIX FILM): After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down. Inhuman Resources (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya. Magic for Humans: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself. White Lines (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge. Public Enemies (US)

This is the End (CA)

United 93 (US)

May 17

Pacific Rim: Uprising (CA)

Soul Surfer (US)

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything premieres globally on Netflix on May 19, 2020. And stick around post-credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a bonus one-hour comedy special presented by Patton himself!

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything premieres globally on Netflix on May 19, 2020. And stick around post-credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a bonus one-hour comedy special presented by Patton himself! Shrek (CA)

Sweet Magnolias (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking. Trumbo (US)

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Flash: Season 6 (US)

Rebelión de los Godinez (NETFLIX FILM): When Omar’s grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers… and some nemeses.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? How have you been spending your self-isolation or shelter-in-place days? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.