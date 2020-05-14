TCL 10-Series smartphones available in the U.S. starting May 19

Back at CES, TCL announced they were going to be releasing TCL branded smartphones. The day has come that we now know the TCL 10-Series smartphones will be available in the U.S. starting on May 19th. While not new to smartphones, the company is responsible for BlackBerry and Alcatel branded devices, the TCL 10 Pro and 10L are the first TCL-branded smartphones to be released.

“As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, TCL has built a solid reputation based on the philosophy that products can be affordable without sacrificing features or quality, and we have applied this same philosophy to the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in North America. Our long history of manufacturing mobile devices, along with our vast ecosystem of products and display-manufacturing expertise, help us create a unique product experience that thrills and excites consumers while still offering affordable solutions and options.” Eric Anderson, Senior VicePresident and General Manager of TCL Communication

While many smartphone manufacturers outsource their panel production, the TCL 10-Series smartphones feature touch panels built by TCL. In addition, they come with TCL NXTVISION, the company’s proprietary display and camera visual technology.

TCL 10 Pro

The TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone.

The TCL 10 Pro is the flagship of the series and features a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The curved display decreases bezels and allows for a higher screen-to-body ration. Edge Bar shortcuts also give users quick one-handed access to their frequently used apps. The device can also be unlocked using the on-display fingerprint reader.

Netflix-certified, the TCL 10-Series devices feature real-time SDR to HDR conversion. NEXTVISION also helps produce accurate colours with enhanced image and video quality.

As for the camera, the TCL 10 Pro has four rear-facing cameras and a 24MP front-facing camera. The rear-facing cameras include a 64MP high-res camera, a 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, a 123-degree super wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. Hybrid auto-focus will help users capture the right shot quickly.

Under the hood, the TCL 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, 4500mAh battery, and runs Android 10.

The TCL 10 Pro will be available in Ember Gray on Amazon for US$449.99 and will be coming to Best Buy and Walmart later this month.

TCL 10L

The TCL 10L Android smartphone.

The TCL 10L offers up a more affordable option for users. With a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, it is slightly larger than the 10 Pro. Designed for comfort, the 10L boasts the same TCL panel and NTXVISION technology as its sibling and has a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device also has four rear cameras (a 48MP high-res camera, a 118° super wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth, and 2MPmacro camera) and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The TCL 10L is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 4000mAh battery, and AI to provide low power consumption and optimal performance.

The TCL 10L will be available in Mariana Blue for US$249.99 on Amazon starting May 19th. It will also be available at Best Buy and Walmart later this month.

In addition to the U.S. release, these devices will be available in Canada on major carriers in Canada with pricing still to be determined. On that note, we just received a TCL 10 Pro for review so check back soon for our full thoughts!

What do you think about the TCL 10 Pro and 10L? Are you thinking about picking one or the other up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

