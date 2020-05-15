Eggtronic Sirius 65W Charger review: A slim 65W universal laptop and device charger

With more devices embracing USB Type-C charging, its possible you have plenty of adapters depending on the number of devices you have. USB Type-C offers power delivery for everything from laptops to smartphones and headphones. Unfortunately, each device has different power requirements which means your charging adapters put out different wattage. Our Eggtronic Sirius 65W Charger review takes a look at a slim universal laptop charger that is great for charging and powering multiple devices up to 65W.

Specifications

The Eggtronic Sirius 65W Charger has the following features and specifications:

UNIVERSAL, VERSATILE AND FAST: 65W USB-C Power Delivery charges laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth devices, action cameras, Nintendo Switch and more

65W USB-C Power Delivery charges laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth devices, action cameras, Nintendo Switch and more POCKET-SIZED: small and ultra-portable with lateral folding prongs and detachable USB-C cable (6ft), perfect for travel

small and ultra-portable with lateral folding prongs and detachable USB-C cable (6ft), perfect for travel WORLD-LEADING ENERGY EFFICIENCY: all thanks to Eggtronic EcoVoltas and GaN technology

all thanks to Eggtronic EcoVoltas and GaN technology Input voltage: 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A

100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A Output voltage: USB-C 5V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (max 65W)

USB-C 5V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (max 65W) Output power rating: 65W

65W Finish: Black soft touch or white glossy

Black soft touch or white glossy Dimensions: 2.71 x 1.99 x 0.78in (6.9 x 5.07 x 2cm)

What’s in the box

Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger

USB-C to USB-C braided cable (6ft)

User manual

What’s included with the Eggtronic Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger.

Design

The Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger is pretty simple in design. The charging block itself is roughly 2 3/4-inches in height, 2-inches in width, and 3/4-inches thick. Rectangular in shape, the long edges are angled, giving it a slightly nicer look. Black in colour, it is finished with an anti-fingerprint soft touch matte finish.

The front of the charger has the Eggtronic logo printed in light grey across the top and the Sirius logo printed across the bottom. The back of the block is where you’ll find the foldable AC prongs. Finally, the USB Type-C port is located on the bottom.

The Eggtronic Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger.

As for the included cable, you’re getting a roughly 6-foot nicely braided USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. The Eggtronic logo is also printed on each end and a velcro cable tie is included.

For a laptop charger, the Sirius charger is nice and compact without being overly gaudy.

Performance

Of course, the key to a portable universal laptop charger is its performance. It can support power delivery of up to 65W, making it useful for a number of devices. We tested it on a 45W laptop, the Nintendo Switch, the Pixel 4 XL, Huawei P40 Pro, and a few different wireless earbud cases and wireless headphones. In each case, the output from the Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger was as expected and consistent.

Price/Value

The Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger has an MSRP of US$79.99 and comes in white or black. Apple users can also get the Apple Bundle for $89.99. On that note, it is a tad on the expensive side when compared to other chargers but it does have a nice compact design. If you are interested, you can also pick it up on Amazon for as low as $64.99 at the time this review was published — obviously a much better deal.

The Eggtronic Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger features foldable prongs.

Wrap-up

While on the pricey side, the Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger does have a nice compact design and works as advertised.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger US$79.99 Design 10.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Price/Value 8.5/10

















Nailed it Compact design

Anti-fingerprint coating

65W power delivery

Apple Bundle available Needs work On the pricey side compared to other options Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Eggtronic