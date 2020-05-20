New on Netflix May 22-28: A few originals to get you by

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 22-28th list!

May 22

The 100: Season 7 (CA)

Control Z (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

History 101 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and world-changing discoveries.

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and world-changing discoveries. Just Go With It (US)

THE LOVEBIRDS (NETFLIX FILM): When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The modern-day reboot of the iconic soap that follows two of America’s wealthiest families returns for Season 3.

May 24

Heartland: Season 13 (CA)

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (US)

Uncut Gems (US)

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre-bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the f***er in Los Angeles.

May 27

I’m No Longer Here (NETFLIX FILM): In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named “Los Terkos” spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home.

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (CA)

Dorohedoro (NETFLIX ANIME): Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

La corazonada (NETFLIX FILM): A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 22-28th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

