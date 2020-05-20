The Roadie 3 guitar tuner is now on Kickstarter

Back in March 2018, I reviewed the Roadie 2 guitar tuner and I felt it was worthy of a Top Pick. A few months later Pete Hernandez reviewed the Roadie Bass tuner and he also felt it was a great device. Now, the company is hitting Kickstarter with the Roadie 3 guitar tuner.

Band Industries is offering the Roadie 3 guitar tuner at a Super Early Bird discounted price – available only to those who pledge their support through the Kickstarter campaign in the first few hours.

Roadie 3 is an automatic tuner with a motor twice as fast as Roadie 2, reaching a speed of 120 RPM. It is built on next-generation vibration detection technology and delivers improved tuning accuracy and enhanced noise immunity. The Roadie 3 allows any musician to tune almost any instrument with geared pegs in just seconds, literally. This includes electric, acoustic, classical and steel guitars, 7, 8 and 12-string guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, and more, with the exception of the electric bass which can be tuned using Roadie Bass.

Beyond making standard tuning more efficient through its redesigned navigation, Roadie 3 gives users the ability to easily explore alternate tunings, something I still need to try. It comes with as many as 100 built-in tunings and the possibility to even create your own. String changes have also been upgraded, with Roadie 3 now able to wind your new string to tension then tune it up all in one smooth step. In the words of CEO and co-founder Hassane Slaibi, “Roadie 3 will help you save time, explore more music, and truly enjoy tuning your instruments. Your musical world is full of possibilities. Bring your Roadie 3 and play on.”

Roadie 3 now features quicker rotation and improved accuracy allowing musicians to tune their instruments faster and better. Along with these advancements, aesthetics were not compromised. Roadie 3 now sports a more compact design that fits comfortably in your hand, pocket or kit bag. Users can now more easily see their options and make selections on Roadie 3’s new full-color high-resolution display screen. It is larger than Roadie 2’s screen and has a 135 x 240-pixel matrix that displays animations beautifully. The screen’s location is also greatly improved, allowing increased visibility while tuning and dynamic display of the strings’ frequency. As a welcome surprise, Band Industries also included a vibrating metronome feature to help musicians keep a tight rhythm while playing! In 2018, Band Industries was part of Entrepreneur 360’s best entrepreneurial companies in America. In 2020, the company endeavors to continue with music gear innovation into this new decade keeping these high standards in mind.

