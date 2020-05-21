Samsung announces its first outdoor TV and soundbar: The Terrace

Even before this crazy shelter-in-place and COVID-19 era, TV has been an important part of our lives. We gather around the TV to enjoy our favorite sports and entertainment and we often gather with friends and family. Samsung knows this and they also know that we often like to gather outside where most TVs can’t go. Enter, The Terrace outdoor TV and soundbar series.

The Terrace by Samsung is a brand new TV and matching soundbar made to be used in the great outdoors. The Terrace is a Samsung Smart TV that’s specifically designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside. As the weather gets warmer, a consumer model of The Terrace is launching in the U.S. and Canada today followed by rollouts to Germany, Australia, and New Zealand and other regions later this year. And for businesses, a professional model will be launching in the United States, Germany, and Australia later this year.

Available in 55, 65, and 75-inch models, The Terrace outdoor TV is made to complement any outdoor living space and it delivers Samsung’s industry-leading QLED 4K display technology and Smart features. It’s designed with weather in mind, as it should be – with an IP55 rating, the Terrace’s display comes with weather-resistant durability against water and dust, and comes fitted for easy installation outdoors across a variety of settings.

An IP55 rating helps this TV withstand the elements.

“In recent months, as we’ve spent more time at home, we’ve seen how the TV has played an even more essential role in our everyday lives. It’s a center for entertainment, a source for news, a hub for exercise, and it helps us stay connected at work,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of the Home Entertainment Division at Samsung Electronics America. “As the weather improves, consumers are looking to enjoy those experiences outdoors. The Terrace takes all the Samsung Smart TV experiences that consumers have come to expect, and optimizes them for the backyard.” Samsung

The Terrace provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits, which means you should be able to enjoy content in broad daylight and that’s impressive people. The display is also 4K and has a high motion rate of MR240 which should give you the best of clarity for intensive motion content. The display also features an anti-reflective coating to minimize unwanted glare, as well as adaptive picture technology to optimize content for its surroundings.

The Terrace Soundbar can be mounted to a wall, or directly to the Terrace TV. It packs powerful and crisp audio for a truly immersive outdoor home theater experience. No matter where you are in the backyard, you won’t miss a second of the action. And with an IP55 rating just like the display, the Terrace Soundbar is built to be weather-resistant and durable outdoors. Plus, when you’re outside, clear, rich sound is the baseline. To deliver on that, the Terrace Soundbar features distortion canceling technology. By canceling distortion before it happens, it delivers a deep and clear bass sound from its built-in woofers. Samsung

Samsung The Terrace Soundbar

Finally, the Terrace offers the content and seamless browsing experience that defines 2020 Samsung Smart TVs. The Terrace comes equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness, and wellness platform that launches in the US next week, as well as the leading subscription streaming services. Finally, in addition to supporting mobile viewing capabilities like Multi-View and Tap View, the Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and the soon to launch Google Assistant, helping it fit naturally into the smart home ecosystem. Samsung

Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV and soundbar are available on Samsung’s website, these are the available sizes and prices for the TV:

55″ The Terrace: US$3,499

US$3,499 65″ The Terrace: US$4,999

US$4,999 75″ The Terrace: US$6,499

What do you think of The Terrace outdoor TV and soundbar? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.