Scuf Gaming refreshes NBA 2K League controller designs

Back in 2018, Scuf Gaming partnered with the NBA 2K League as the official gaming controller. With the addition of two new teams for the league, Scuf has refreshed its NBA 2K controller designs, allowing fans to show off their favorite team.

With the addition of the Gen.G Tigers and Hornets Venom GT, gamers can now choose between 24 custom designs for the Scuf Impact and Scuf Infinity4PS Pro game controllers. The designs feature designs based on each of the teams in the league, their parent NBA club, and a generic NBA 2K League design.

The two controller models feature PlayStation 4, PC, and Mobile support, as well as customizable options.

“Whether it’s precision, comfort, or customization you’re after, SCUF Impact will help you get to the next level and dominate. The Impact lets users control their experience, tailoring the controller functions and remapping the game at astonishing speed. Engineered for perfect fit and optimized reach, Impact offers wired and wireless connectivity, delivering longer, faster gameplay with more comfort. “We’ve engineered Impact to provide all the features you’ve come to expect from a PC, Mobile, and PS4 controller: dual thumbsticks, touchpad, ergonomic shape, and a bit more. Scuf Impact features include: four removable paddles, electro-magnetic remapping, interchangeable thumbsticks, and high-performance grip. “The fully modular SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO controller is part of the highly acclaimed SCUF Infinity series. With this highly engineered PC, Mobile, and PS4 controller, you benefit from two removable paddles which are recessed into the back of the controller body, improved switch technology and circuit boards give gamers better click through rates on the paddles, while maintaining the familiarity of the SCUF Infinity 4PS. “Scuf Infinity4PS Pro controller features include: two removable paddles, electro-magnetic remapping, interchangeable thumbsticks, touch pad, and high performance grip.” Scuf Gaming website

The Scuf Impact and Infinity4PS Pro game controllers start at US$189.95 and $179.95 respectively. The NBA 2K League designs are now available to order from the Scuf Gaming website.

What do you think about the refreshed Scuf NBA 2K League PS4 controller designs? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.