Lenovo Eco Pro Backpack review: A sturdy, environmentally conscious 15.6″ backpack

If you spend a lot of time commuting or taking your laptop with you places, you’ll definitely want a decent backpack. Backpacks are a dime a dozen with many different shapes, styles, and capacities. Our Lenovo Eco Pro Backpack review takes a look at a limited edition 15.6″ backpack made with recycled materials.

Specifications

The Lenovo Eco Pro Backpack has the following features and specifications:

Model/Part No. 4X40Z32891 Special Features Made from 83% recycled materials (by weight), approx. 34 plastic water bottles

Protective laptop or tablet compartment

Spacious compartments

Front pockets

Hidden security pocket Compatibility Up to 15.6″ laptop (378mm x 260mm x 22.9mm / 14.9″ x 10.2″ x 0.9″) Materials Recycled polyester

Recycled polyvinyl butyral (PVB)

Nyflex Color Moss green Dimensions (L x W x D) 19.2 x 12.2 x 6.5″ (489 x 311 x 165mm) Weight 1.76lb (800g)

What’s in the box

Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack (Limited Edition)

Warranty and product information

Design

While it may not look it at a glance, the limited edition Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack is “made with recycled materials equivalent to 34 water bottles.” In fact, it was designed in honour of Earth Day 2020. Two shades of Moss Green in colour, the backpack is relatively compact. It measures just under 19 1/4-inches in height, just under 12 1/4-inches wide, and about 6 1/2-inches in depth.

The Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack.

While the fabric has a nice tight weave, the front and backpack straps have a nice diamond shaped motif worked in which looks nice when it catches the right light. Each of the zippers, with the exception of the two bottle pouch ones and one in the back, has a short green string looped through it for easier unzipping. The top zipper on the front has an orange string instead for a touch of colour.

The front of the backpack has two pouches, one for the bottom half and the other for the top. The bottom pouch is one compartment while the top has an inner pouch and a clip on a thin orange piece of nylon. On the right side of the backpack (when looking at the front) is an orange tag with the Lenovo logo printed in white on it.

Just in front of the handle on the top is a pair of zippers which zip down to the bottom on either side to expose the main compartment. Inside this compartment are two small side-by-side pouches on top and a zippered mesh pouch on the bottom on the back side. On the front side are three sleeve compartments of various sizes, two pen slots, and a two card slot style pouches.

Behind the handle are two more zippers which open down about two-thirds of the way down each side. The reason they don’t go all the way is because on either side are two water bottle pouches with a short zipper to expand them for larger water bottles. Even expanded, you can’t fit much more than a small water bottle inside them.

At any rate, inside this back compartment are a pair of sleeves for laptops. A 15.6″ inch laptop, in our testing case the Lenovo YOGA C940 15.6″ model fits with room to spare in the back pouch. We were also able to fit a 14″ laptop (the C940 14″) in the smaller front pouch at the same time. The rest of the compartment is open for storing papers or other thin items.

The laptop compartment on the Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack.

The back of the laptop is nicely padded with a black breathable fabric finish. The middle of the back has a slot on the top and bottom, allowing you to place the backpack on the handles of a rolling suitcase for easier transportation while travelling. Finally, the bottom portion has a zipper for which opens a hidden pouch. Of course, the pouch will be against your back and near impossible for someone to get to while you are wearing it.

The straps are lined with the same breathable fabric on the inside with the right one having an orange nylon strap across it with the recycle symbol stitched on it in green. Unfortunately, the straps are thinly padded and while mostly comfortable, I’m not sure I’d want to use the backpack for a full day if packed fairly full. At the bottom of each strap is a plastic buckle to allow you to adjust each accordingly. Another unfortunate detail is that there is no chest strap on this backpack either.

Overall, the Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack is nicely stitched and feels sturdy while using it with a laptop and other things stored inside it. The material feels and looks nice as well.

Protection

For the most part, the Eco Pro Backpack should do a decent job of protecting your laptop and other items from the usual bumps and jostling of commuting. The bottom doesn’t have much padding to it though, so I’d be hesitant to place the backpack down roughly or accidentally drop it with a laptop inside. That being said, it’s likely not something most people are doing anyways so in the majority of cases you should be fine.

The backpack doesn’t offer up water resistance either so you’ll want to be mindful if there’s rain in the forecast.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$89.99, the Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack is great value for what it gives you. Not only that, it is manufactured from 83% recycled materials so those who purchase this bag can take pride in the fact they’re helping the environment as well.

Wrap-up

While there are cheaper backpacks out there, the Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6″ Backpack is well constructed and is made from recycled materials. It holds a 15.6″ laptop with plenty of room to spare and is fairly lightweight as well.

Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6" Backpack US$89.99 Design 9.5/10

















Protection 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Sturdy construction

Fits 15.6-inch laptops

Plenty of compartments

Made from recycled materials Needs work Shoulder straps lightly padded

No chest strap Purchase from Lenovo