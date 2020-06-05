Infographic: How to learn any skill fast

Learning is something we should be doing every day that is so natural we don’t even realize we are doing it. We are learning when we watch history documentaries after dinner and we are learning when we read up on current events. But what happens when we purposefully want to learn a new skill? It can be daunting. Often we don’t know where to start. But we already have the hardwired ability to learn new things, and all we have to do is tap into that.

When we want to learn something new and we don’t know where to start, it’s best to break it up into smaller pieces that we can easily tackle one at a time. This is often referred to as chunking, and it’s a great technique to learn that you can use over and over again throughout your lifetime.

73% of Americans say they are lifelong learners, but at the same time nearly half feel underskilled and it causes them to fear missing out on new opportunities. This tells us that, even though we know we can learn new things, learning is often seen as something that is supposed to be terrible and difficult to undertake. Looking at learning differently can help us make major changes in our lives.

Learning new things can help us adapt to changes in our career fields so we don’t have to fear losing our jobs and our livelihoods because of new technologies we don’t understand. It can help us retool our skills sets in case our jobs become automated. It can also lead us to a greater sense of confidence and purpose within our careers.

Lifelong learning is crucial to our humanity, and in fact, when we stop learning we stop living. Learn more about the process of lifelong learning from the infographic below.

