Motorola unveils two new mid-tier smartphones: The moto g fast and moto e

It may seem the world around us has gone a bit nutty but there are some normal things still happening. Motorola has just announced two new mid-tier smartphones, the moto g fast and the moto e. Motorola has been decently well with budget-based and mid-tier devices so this makes sense for them to do.

Since these are mid-tier smartphones, we’re not expecting flagship specs and performance from them but that doesn’t mean they’re not capable. Over the past two years, mid-tier devices have actually gotten better and better and most users will be perfectly happy with what they have to offer.

Here are some quick specs and features of the moto g fast and moto e as provided to us by Motorola:

moto g fast

Blazing fast performance with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 octa-core processor complete with 3GB of RAM

Versatile rear AI triple camera system, including a 16 MP main camera + 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro Vision lens, plus an 8MP front-facing camera

Immersive 6.4” Max Vision HD+ 19:9 display

Massive 4,000 mAh battery, designed to last 2 days on a single charge

Powered by a bloatware-free and ultra-clean version of Android™ 10

Availability: United States: In the U.S., the moto g fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile. Canada: In Canada, the moto g fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Fido, Koodo, and Virgin.



moto e

Ultra-fast focusing dual-camera system, including a 13 MP main camera + 2MP depth sensor, plus a 5MP front-facing camera

3550 mAh battery designed to go up to 2 days of battery on a single charge

Beautiful 6.2” Max Vision HD+ display for an ultra-wide view

Ultra-responsive Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 632 octa-core processor complete with 2GB of RAM

Fast and easy access with a fingerprint reader located conveniently at the back of the phone

First moto e to run on a bloatware-free and ultra-clean version of Android™ 10 software

Availability: United States: In the U.S., the moto e will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $149.99) with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon. Canada: In Canada, the moto e will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile*. *Freedom Mobile operates in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario



What do you think of the moto g fast and moto e mid-tier smartphones? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.