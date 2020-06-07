Adonit V-Grip review: The ultimate selfie-stick?

I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve never been a big fan of the selfie-stick, but it has its fans. You can usually spot selfie-sticks in tourist-heavy areas like Las Vegas, Disneyland, and Hollywood, but it is used all over the place. This humble contraption has come a long way and that’s proven with the Adonit V-Grip.

The Adonit V-Grip isn’t just a selfie-stick, it has many additional features and tricks up its sleeve. I have to admit that I like some of the utility of the Adonit V-Grip, but I’m still not much of a selfie-stick user. Read on for the full review of the Adonit V-Grip and be sure to check out our Adonit PhotoGrip Qi review as well!

Specifications

The Adonit V-Grip has the following features:

One-hand operation: The Adonit V-grip will fit in both hands. Comfortably hold your phone out in front to snap photos, videos, and live streams.

The Adonit V-grip will fit in both hands. Comfortably hold your phone out in front to snap photos, videos, and live streams. Removable Bluetooth shutter button: It comes with a detachable Bluetooth shutter remote that lets you take photos 10 meters away so everyone can be in the picture.

It comes with a detachable Bluetooth shutter remote that lets you take photos 10 meters away so everyone can be in the picture. Extendable Selfie-Stick: Keep your bag tidy. The 500mm selfie stick has a built-in small grip (7 sections telescopic pole ), so you don’t need to bring anything else.

Keep your bag tidy. The 500mm selfie stick has a built-in small grip (7 sections telescopic pole ), so you don’t need to bring anything else. Multi-Angle Stand: The V-Grip is not only an ergonomic camera grip, but a multi-angled stand that keeps your smartphone right where you want it. You can easily watch videos, play games, or live stream.

The V-Grip is not only an ergonomic camera grip, but a multi-angled stand that keeps your smartphone right where you want it. You can easily watch videos, play games, or live stream. 1/4″ Screw Mount: 1/4″ standard screw attaches with most tripods, monopods, Video Sliders, Stabilizers, and more.

1/4″ standard screw attaches with most tripods, monopods, Video Sliders, Stabilizers, and more. Pocketable: Lightweight and miniature. Take it with you everywhere and you’ll never miss a meaningful moment. Perfect for trips, dates, family reunions, friendly gatherings, and more.

Lightweight and miniature. Take it with you everywhere and you’ll never miss a meaningful moment. Perfect for trips, dates, family reunions, friendly gatherings, and more. Universal Cold Shoe Mount: The cold shoe mount can be mounted with different types of microphones, LED lights, and more to upgrade the photo and video quality.

The cold shoe mount can be mounted with different types of microphones, LED lights, and more to upgrade the photo and video quality. Dimensions: L 113.9 | W 32 | H 50.8 mm

L 113.9 | W 32 | H 50.8 mm Weight: 94g

94g Size Compatibility: 4.5″ or larger smartphones

4.5″ or larger smartphones Width range: 67mm – 83mm

67mm – 83mm Max. depth: 10mm

10mm OS Compatibility: iOS 5.0 and above / Android v4.3+

iOS 5.0 and above / Android v4.3+ Battery for Shutter Remote: CR2016 | Approx. 600K shots per 1 battery

What’s In The Box

Adonit V-Grip

User Manual

Design

There’s really not much to say about the design of this little gadget other than it’s super compact. Well, I take that back. It looks unassuming but it packs a handful of nifty little features.

First, it has a 1/4″ thread at the bottom so you can connect it to a small tripod, or slider or anything else with a 1/4″ thread. Second, it has a removable shutter button with a watch battery that should last 600K clicks. The only downside I see to that is, the button is small and could easily get lost.

Third, it has a strong clamp to hold most smartphones, even with a case on. I had no issue fitting my iPhone 11 Pro Max in with a UAG case on it. Fourth, the handle slides out and angles out to serve as a stand for your phone, this gives you some nice opportunities for family photos. Finally, that same handle extends out to the beloved selfie-stick position. This allows you to hold your phone out away from you to vlog, take group photos, or even take a photo in a hard to reach spot.

The build quality of the Adonit V-Grip is solid, it doesn’t feel like it will fall apart easily and should hold up over time. The best part of this whole system is that it collapses down to a unit that fits into your pocket.

Overall, the Adonit V-Grip has a great design that is versatile and super portable.

Selfie time!

Ease of Use

Ease of use? I mean, it’s a selfie-stick for crying out loud! The hardest thing you’ll have to do is pair the Bluetooth shutter with your phone and that’s simple. Just pull the tab that keeps the battery from draining, hold the button down until the LED blinks green, find Adonit V-Grip in Bluetooth settings and pair.

As for operating and manipulating the V-Grip, it’s super easy and I think most people will have zero learning curve here. The selfie-stick portion of this gadget extends out to 500mm which is just a few inches shy of 2 feet and I think that’s plenty of reach. There’s really not much more to say other than, be careful with the small shutter and replace it every time you’re done or you may lose it.

Performance

The Adonit V-Grip performs as intended. It extends with ease and it sits up perfectly as a stand. The Bluetooth range is as advertised, around 10 meters (33 feet), but I don’t think many people will be more than 3 meters (10 feet) from it.

As I said before, I think the build quality is good so you should get years of good performance from it. The battery life is 600K clicks which is a lot so you should be more than covered.

Compact and easy to take anywhere.

Price/Value

The Adonit V-Grip is priced at US$34.99. I do think the price is a bit high and Adonit should probably scale that back to US$29.99 or even lower. There’s a ton you can do with this device but not everyone will see the value at US$34.99. But, that’s not to say that others won’t, I do think plenty of people will see value in this.

Wrap Up

If you’re looking for a selfie-stick that is compact, lightweight, versatile, and has a remote shutter. Well, the Adonit V-Grip could be the perfect gadget for you. If you’re okay with the price point, I think this gadget delivers on all that it promises.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Adonit V-Grip US$34.99 Design 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Nice compact design fits easily into pockets and purses

Fairly simple to use

Versatile

Great for getting yourself in that family photo Needs work The remote control is a great idea but it's so small the possibility of losing it is high

A bit pricey Purchase from Adonit Purchase from Amazon