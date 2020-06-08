10 ways to add new tech to your home

New technology comes around frequently for all walks of life. Whether it’s the newest smartphone or innovation in the robotics field, tech is helpful and regularly game-changing. For your home, it’s equally transformative. You can modernize your home in different ways through tech. From smart thermostats to USB outlets, these innovations can bring your living space to the next level.

1. Smart Thermostat

Most appliances that you’ve been using for a while now have smart upgrades. Smart thermostats are one of those new innovations. Depending on which smart thermostat you invest in, you can get unique features that can simplify climate control and save you money.

Voice control and geofencing are two common features of smart thermostats. Voice control allows you to simply use your voice to change the temperature. Geofencing can automatically change the temperature as you come and go from your home. A feature like this can save money for typical households. The smart thermostat from Honeywell is an example of this innovation.

2. Automatic Water Shutoff

Leaks in your home can add up to unnecessary costs when you don’t catch them. Often, leaks are hard to detect and can drip for hours, days or weeks. However, there are new systems, like WaterCop’s automatic shutoff valve, that can help stop those leaks and prevent costs from adding up.

You install this device right after the main shutoff valve in the piping. With an additional purchase of the water sensors, you can place them in locations that you feel may leak the most. Some common areas are the bathtubs, faucets and hoses. Then, if the device detects a leak, it shuts off the valve immediately.

3. Video Doorbell

In today’s world, you can never be too careful with safety. Knowing who is at your front door can bring that extra sense of security and assurance. You can now know with a video doorbell, like Google’s Nest Hello doorbell with Wi-Fi capabilities.

You’ll be able to see who’s at your front door in seconds. Once the motion detection picks up on a ring or activity, it transfers video footage to your smartphone. Though Nest Hello can require a hardwire connection, you can also opt for the battery-powered version.

Video doorbells provide electrical safety access, which is important for anyone to have, especially if you worry about protection.

The Arlo video doorbell is one of many home tech integrations you could implement.

4. Smart Coffee Brewing

For many people, coffee is an essential part of the day. However, sometimes you forget to brew it or forget that you brewed it in the first place. With a device like Mr. Coffee’s smart brewing options, you can get help with this task.

You’ll be able to program the coffeemaker to schedule and adjust your brewing time. You can set it the night before, in the moment or whenever you’d like. That way, it brews at just the right time when you need it. You can do this all from your smartphone and then see when it’s done.

5. Motion-Sensing Power Strip

Big, energy-consuming devices can suck up power even after you turn them off if they remain plugged in. This use of energy can add up on your electricity bill. It’s also a pain to remember to unplug everything, though. Luckily, motion-sensing power strips, like those from TrickleStar, are ways to reduce those costs.

These strips have plugs that will always remain on and then additional plugs that sync up with the motion sensing. It works by turning off the power to the device once you shut it down. If you leave the room for more than 30 minutes, it will do the same. It then takes care of the energy saving for you.

6. Robotic Lawnmower

If you have a lawn, you know it can get tedious to take care of. It grows quickly and you find yourself frequently cutting it. You can now get a robot to mow the lawn for you. With companies like Husqvarna, you can find robotic lawnmowers that will change how your care for your lawn.

These lawnmowers can operate automatically. You can program with them with time limits and boundaries, but then they’ll cut it on their own. Some can work in the rain, too. Depending on your yard size, you’ll need to look into the best option that fits.

7. Fast Wi-Fi

One of the most important parts of owning a tech-savvy home is having the best Wi-Fi. Today, Wi-Fi is a hot commodity. Cafes and shops have now integrated Wi-Fi, too. While at home, slow wireless internet can be a drag. You can ensure the fastest network speeds with high-tech routers, though.

Netgear offers several varieties of routers that can improve your connection. Nighthawk Tri-Band devices are especially good for larger households that need the fastest speeds. The type you get will depend on how much bandwidth you need, so make sure you have an idea in mind when purchasing.

The Samsung Q90T is an excellent smartTV for any home.

8. TV Upgrades

There are plenty of different types of smart TVs out there. Many come with apps like Netflix and YouTube as part of their operating systems. However, you can take your TV a step further with different appliances and add-ons.

Platforms like Apple TV and Android TV are popular options. These platforms allow you to connect your devices to the TV so you can watch right from your account. They sync all your content, from music to movies.

Something else you can invest in is wireless speakers. You can place these around the room and create your very own surround sound.

9. Air Purifier

Clean air is important. In your home, germs and odors can go hand-in-hand, which is why it’s important to invest in an air purifier that can handle the buildup. Guardian Technologies is a popular air quality company that specializes in these devices.

With these products, you can relax knowing they kill airborne germs and harmful substances like viruses, mold, bacteria and fungi. These devices use UV-C light to keep the room safe and clean. Additionally, Guardian’s products act as deodorizers, cleaning the air and leaving a fresh scent.

10. USB Wall Outlet

Many different types of devices out there all use USB ports to charge. Some come with a cube to connect it to a regular outlet, but this set can get annoying if you need to plug in other things. Many different brands and retailers now offer outlets that incorporate USB. Some go a step further, though.

A USB wall outlet requires removing your current outlet wiring. However, with SnapPower’s USB outlets, a USB plug is in the outlet’s plate. All you’ll have to do is remove the cover plate. The USB connects to the other plugs so you don’t have to rewire anything. It’s an easy way to free up outlet space.

Creating a Tech-Savvy Home

With these devices, you can step up your home to have the most modern appliances and capabilities. These products help with everyday living, saving you money, and helping you have more fun. Once you get started, you’ll see the benefits.

