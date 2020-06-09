These are the new Master & Dynamic Leica MW07 Plus and MW65 headphones

We have been covering Master & Dynamic headphones since the company started back in 2013. We’ve been big fans of what the company is doing with headphones and audio and nothing has changed in that respect. What has changed is the collaborations they’ve managed to secure, such as Leica. While the MW07 Plus and the MW65 have been out for a minute, these are the first time they’ve been co-branded with Leica.

Now, that may not be a big deal for some users who aren’t also photographers and videographers. Leica is a premium brand on the camera market and many creatives swear by the company’s lenses and camera gear. So for these folks, having a branded pair of Leica headphones might be something they really want. And what better headphones than Master & Dynamic?

MW07 Plus

Here’s what Master & Dynamic’s press release had to say about these new branded headphones:

The collection includes the brand’s most sophisticated sound tools: MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in matte black metal with black leather ($499) and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones in black acetate with a matte black stainless steel charging case ($299). “It has been an honor to call Leica our partner since April of 2017 when we collaborated on our first collection of analog products. The response was phenomenal, exceeding our expectations. People saw the connection right away: the detail, the materials, craftsmanship, and precision engineering. It makes complete sense to forge ahead with our most sophisticated digital products now. We are combining the best parts of heritage and technology.” Each product borrows iconic design elements from the Noctilux lens and the Leica brand including anodized aluminum with a matte black finish, gloss detailing, and Leica’s signature red dot marker. A combination of durable cowhide and supple lambskin reminiscent of the leather used on Leica camera bodies and straps comprise the headband and ear pads of the MW65 Wireless Headphones, while Leica’s iconic red marker and signature knurling are apparent throughout. Outfitted with high-performance 40mm Beryllium drivers, two modes of Active Noise-Cancellation, and a lightweight anodized aluminum body, the MW65 Wireless Headphones embody the uncompromising commitment to quality both brands are known for. Likewise, the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones with 40 hours total playtime also feature elevated materials: beautifully handcrafted acetate, a sleek new matte black stainless steel charging case, and custom 10mm Beryllium drivers. A red multifunction button is a nod to Leica’s iconic red marker. Master & Dynamic

MW65

The “Master & Dynamic for 0.95” collection is available at MasterDynamic.com, MasterDynamic.co.uk, and MasterDynamic.eu from June 9th.

