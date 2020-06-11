Infographic: The importance of mobile threat defense

The proliferation of mobile devices into our personal and professional lives suddenly escalated in the last decade. Ever since the inception of the first-ever iPhone, mobile devices have been garnering a consistent interest. Fast-forward to the comparatively cheaper, easily accessible Android phones and smartphones have taken an imperative place in our lives. For work, learning, communication, and entertainment, we are practically a mobile-dependent generation.

This also brings to light how important it is to ensure the security of our mobile phones and the precious data that sits on it. Especially when the said devices are used in an enterprise environment, the security of data is paramount.

When enterprises adopt mobile technology for streamlining several business processes and operations including that of remote employees and frontline workers, their primary concern is around securing these mobile devices from threats that can potentially expose their confidential business information and customer data. Not only can it hinder the business operations but with regulations such as GDPR in place, a breach of customer data can lead to several legal consequences impacting the brand as well as the finances of the enterprise.

MTD comes into play to solve exactly this, coupled with MDM to create a holistic security profile for enterprise mobile devices. MTD helps in curbing potential threats to mobile devices arising from connecting to unknown networks, silent malware downloads along with apps and websites, or deliberate attempts made to attack the mobile security via email phishing, click-bait, etc.

In this infographic, we’ve put forth a comprehensive overview of MTD. We’ve listed out the reasons that have given a rise to mobile security threats, the geographies impacted the most, and how the combination of Android MTD + MDM helps. Learn how enterprises can build a strong mobile security profile with the right tools!

What do you think? What sort of security do you apply to your devices? What are your thoughts on this infographic? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.