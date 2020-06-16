Arlo announces the Essential Spotlight Camera

Arlo today announced the newest addition to its smart home security ecosystem: The Essential Spotlight Camera. Retailing at US$129.99, the new wire-free Essential Spotlight offers customers a great user experience and fantastic features in a simple, cohesive camera in Arlo’s most affordable package yet.

The Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight with color night vision, and motion detection alerts.

“The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug and play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what’s happening in and around home,” said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. “Essential cameras are easy to use, affordable and packed with powerful security features including a bright spotlight, built in siren, and 2-way audio. Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo’s Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution.” Arlo

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

Here are the key features of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera:

Integrated Spotlight : Let’s you see what’s lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion-activated or manually turned on.

: Let’s you see what’s lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion-activated or manually turned on. 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app

Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app Color Night Vision: See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures

See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p

Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p Weather-Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected

Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security

Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera can connect directly to a WiFi network and does not require a base station. However, if you have an existing Arlo security system, Essential Spotlight Camera can be linked to an Arlo SmartHub VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000 for enhanced range and battery life.

Easy to install and setup.

With the purchase of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, users will receive a three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of 1080p video recordings to store and view video clips. Users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Arlo Smart’s e911 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera’s location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their floodlight cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial. Arlo

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, you can visit the company’s website.

What do you think of this camera? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.