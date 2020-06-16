Lenovo announces the Flex 5G PC

Lenovo is partnering with Verizon, EE, Sunrise, and CMCC on its first-ever 5G PC, the Flex 5G. The company announced the Flex 5G PC today. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the Flex 5G laptop delivers high-speed 5G network connectivity, which I can confirm is miles faster than current 4G speeds.

Obviously, the key feature of this laptop is its 5G capability. That being said, with 5G not being in all markets and limited in the markets it is in, some people may not benefit from this feature right away. For those that are in a 5G coverage area, this is going to be a game-changer for mobile connectivity. 5G coverage is expanding though, and if you don’t upgrade laptops that often, then the Flex 5G might be a good future proof purchase. Here’s what Lenovo had to say about their new laptop:

Lenovo Flex 5G

“Lenovo introduced the world’s first 5G laptop in the market to equip the mobile generation with smarter technology for always-on connectivity and computing. The hardware is just the first step,” says Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Segment in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “With our strategic partnerships with global 5G network carriers, consumers will now be able to access easier, faster, and more secure connectivity seamlessly from virtually anywhere. As 5G computing holds the power to transform user experiences, we believe it can ultimately disrupt the PC industry for the better.” As the world’s first 5G PC in the market, the Flex 5G convertible laptop with Windows 10 offers high speeds with ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth. It lets users stay online when on the go with massive up-to-24-hour battery life, thanks to the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform. With the introduction of 5G network support, the effortlessly portable Flex 5G is now an accessible alternative for mobile multitaskers who need faster and more reliable connectivity options when streaming, real-time collaborating, video-chatting, gaming, or file-transferring when not connected to secure, stable WiFi. To make the Flex 5G laptop possible, Lenovo engineers and designers had to overcome several practical challenges in housing this new technology in a thin, light, and convertible 2-in-1 form factor. This involved shrinking the 5G antennas to fit into a slim chassis while enabling and maintaining 5G coverage regardless of how a user flips and folds the device into its laptop or tablet mode. The Lenovo team ultimately achieved this by innovating and patenting a new 5G antenna system—what became the industry’s smallest 5G module, supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz—a design that allowed for 5G coverage in both laptop and tablet modes. Lenovo

Mobile productivity using the Lenovo Flex 5G

Starting June 18th in the US, purchase the Lenovo Flex 5G (known as Lenovo Yoga 5G in select markets) online at Verizon or using the My Verizon app now for US$58.33 per month for 24 months on the Verizon Device Payment Plan (0% APR) or for US$1,399.99. A one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription is included with the Flex 5G through Lenovo.com and Verizon.

Additionally, later this year the Lenovo Yoga 5G will be available through Lenovo.com in select geographies and through EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland, and CMCC in China. More details on pricing, availability, and 5G data plans will be shared by each mobile network operator later this year. Global availability with more network operator strategic partners is expected to be added later.

What do you think of the Lenovo Flex 5G? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.