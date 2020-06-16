The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be available June 19th in the US

5G is coming and Samsung wants you to be ready. The company has just announced its Galaxy A71 5G will be available for the US market on June 19th. consumers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G at T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com, starting at US$599.99. Galaxy A71 5G will also be available at AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and additional carriers, and Unlocked by Samsung, later this summer.

Most of the Samsung goodies are here, with the addition of 5G speeds, should you actually have access to a 5G network. There is also a rear quad-camera system, 6.7″ FHD display, along with a 4,500mAh battery, nice touch.

With Galaxy A71 5G, you can stream and connect at 5G speeds, and scroll, snap and share all day with a long-lasting4, fast-charging battery5. Its 4,500mAh battery gives you the power you need to enjoy your favorite games songs, podcasts, and TV shows. And when you need to charge your device, 25W Super-Fast Charging will have you back up and running in a flash. Packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the A71 5G can store your photos, videos, and music. With support for up to 1TB of expandable storage6, you won’t have to worry about running out of space – all your favorite content fits right on your device. The powerful rear quad-camera system on Galaxy A71 5G gives you the tools you need to capture the world in stunning detail. From snapping beautiful shots in dimly-lit environments with the 64MP main lens, picturesque panoramas with the 12MP Ultra Wide lens, crisp close-ups with the 5MP Macro and a 5MP Depth Camera with live focus effect, the A71 5G gives you the freedom to choose the right lens for any moment. Plus, with the added intelligence of Scene Optimizer, which adjusts elements like exposure, contrast, white balance, and an intelligent switch function, which can automatically switch your shot into a wide shot, the Galaxy A71 5G helps you capture breathtaking images for every moment. With Galaxy A71 5G, you have a suite of advanced photography tools to tell your story any way you want. Samsung

Here is a bullet-point list of some of the key features:

A 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

A huge 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W Super-Fast Charging

Plenty of storage options, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, as well as up to 1TB of expandable storage

A versatile quad-camera system featuring aa 64MP wide-angle lens, 12MP Ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP Macro and 5MP depth camera with for live focus

Access to next-generation 5G networks

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.