Infographic: 12 smart home hacks that can save you big

Over the years, there has been a surge in smart home technology. You’re now able to control your home’s thermostat by a couple of clicks of a button using your phone. While you’re away, you’re able to video anyone that may be in or around your house. And what about your pets? You can now see them through video and shoot them treats when they’re good.

While you’re away on business trips, or having a relaxing weekend getaway, you can have all your home updates just at your fingertips. Not to mention what smart technology can do to help you improve your health. There are now beds that send sleep habit updates to your phone every morning. If you’re ever feeling a little drowsy and unrested, you may find out why before you even get up in the morning.

Amongst the other benefits, you may be able to free up your budget a little more. Just by having a smart thermostat, you could save up to ten percent on your heating and cooling bill payments. Check out Mint’s infographic for a more in-depth look at how smart technology could improve your life, budget, and your health.

What do you think of these smart home hacks? What smart home products are you using? What do you recommend? Do you think Mint got this infographic right or not? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Be sure to check out our smart home reviews section for some great reviews of a variety of products from a variety of manufacturers. Let us know what smart home products you would like us to review and we’ll see if we can get ahold of them to review for you.