21 Studio Ghibli titles coming soon to Netflix Canada

Studio Ghibli, the Academy Award-winning Japanese art studio, has long been recognized as one of the leaders when it comes to film animation. Back in February, their films were made available on Netflix in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Starting June 25th, 21 Studio Ghibli titles will be available on Netflix Canada!

“In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.” Toshiuo Suzuki, Producer at Studio Ghibli

In addition to Ghibli classics like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and My Neighbor Totoro, fans will be able to stream many other classic titles. Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki — one of the studio’s founders, won Academy Award for Best Animated Feature of 2002. In addition, Miyazaki himself was named one of Time’s most influential people in 2005.

“This is a dream come true for Netflix and for our members in Canada. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We’re excited these films will now be available in Canada, so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.” Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix

The full list of titles available span all the way back to 1984 and include:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales of Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

The catalogue is being made available through Netflix Canada’s distribution partner, GKIDS.

