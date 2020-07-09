Creative SXFI GAMER Headset features Super X-Fi Gen2 Ultra-Realistic Holographic Audio

Audio companies have been working to bring better audio to headphones for some time now. Creative is one such company and has just announced the Creative SXFI GAMER Headset which features the company’s Super X-FI audio technology which has just been upgraded to Gen2.

If you’re unaware of what SuperX-Fi is, it provides “ultra-realistic holographic audio” for headphones. The latest Gen2 version offers higher accuracy for audio profiles, extended details in surround sound confirmation, better audio positioning, and better fidelity.

“Gaming has always been entrenched in our DNA, since the earliest days of Sound Blaster more than 30 years ago. After we successfully created Super X-Fi, which critics have hailed as the holy grail of headphone technology, we did not rest on our laurels. We went ahead and spent a great deal of effort and resources to further improve Super X-Fi, especially targeting the gaming sector. The BATTLE Mode is here, and together with the CommanderMic and other features, the SXFI GAMER truly embodies the culmination of our very best technologies in a gaming headset. At the same time, the SXFI GAMER allows you to communicate with others as if they were in front of you, and also they would be able to hear you clearly. Hence it would be a great tool to Work-Learn-Play from home with.” Creative CEO Sim Wong Hoo

As for the SXFI GAMER Headset itself, it features Creative’s Battle Mode audio Profile, a CommanderMic with professional-grade clarity, customizable RGB Lighting, and a custom-designed, Kevlar-reinforced USB cable. The new CommanderMic includes an “integrated pop filter” which, when coupled with Creative’s inPerson microphone technology, enhances speech pickup while suppressing ambient noise.

The SXFI GAMER is available from Creative.com for US$129.99.

What do you think about the Creative SXFI GAMER Headset? Are you going to be picking one up?