Klipsch announces its McLaren T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds

True wireless sport earbuds aren’t something new but more brands are making way into this segment of the market, including Klipsch. Together with World Wide Stereo, the company announced the McLaren T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds.

McLaren is well-known in motorsports and is also an exotic carmaker whose vehicles are far out of my range, but maybe in yours. The good thing is, the McLaren T5 II TWS sport earbuds are at least attainable. These bad boys are priced a bit higher than other TWS earbuds at US$249 but we do know Klipsch makes some solid audio gear too.

Here are some of the key features and specifications on these TWS earbuds:

Dust and water-tight earphones and case (rated IP67) with moisture removal system ensure the earphones remain dry.

Six pairs of patented Klipsch ear tips, one pair of Comply memory foam ear tips, and three sizes of no-budge ear wings ensure a customized, comfortable, and secure fit.

The case charges via USB-C or wirelessly with the included one-position wireless charging pad.

Up to 32 hours of battery (8 hours in the earphones).

Best-in-class acoustic performance and four beamforming microphones with clear voice chat.

A seamlessly designed anodized metal signal-boost exterior antenna.

McLaren’s hallmark Papaya Orange and carbon fiber accents, special edition brand book, and a serialized metal card of authenticity.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earphones are the second generation of its acclaimed T5 predecessor. The earphones are approximately 25% smaller and more closely mimic the shape of the ear for maximum comfort. The amount of Klipsch patented comfort ear tips has doubled to include six pairs for a customized fit. A new signal boost antenna delivers a high-quality, seamless Bluetooth wireless technology connection. The earphones are dust and waterproof (rated IP67) and fit into a water-tight case that holds up to a combined 32 hours of battery life (8 hours in the earphones). The free Klipsch Connect App is available in eight languages and allows users to make product updates, EQ adjustments, access the quick start guide and troubleshoot, detect device battery status, and manage transparency controls. World Wide Stereo

The new Klipsch McLaren T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds are now available for pre-order through worldwidestereo.com and begin shipping on August 10th. The first 500 preorders shipped will receive a special unique promo code for 30% off the McLaren Gear Store.

