New on Netflix July 17-23: Katherine Langford is Cursed

If you’re looking for something to watch this long weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between July 17-23rd. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 17-23rd list, starting with Cursed starring Katherine Lanford (13 Reasons Why).

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing. Cursed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1 (US)

The Notebook (US)

July 19

The Last Dance (US): In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, “The Last Dance,” as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight.

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (NETFLIX FAMILY): On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport. Filmed at Wembley Stadium in January of this year, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking premieres globally on Netflix on July 21, 2020.

July 22

61 (US)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated. Norsemen: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

Signs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decades-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Spotlight (US)

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY): The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 17-23rd list.

