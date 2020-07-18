Project xCloud joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September — for free!

Xbox’s Project xCloud has been in beta for some time now and it looks like it’s almost ready to leave the nest. In a detailed blog post earlier this week, Phil Spencer (Head of Xbox), announced that the cloud game streaming service will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September — at no additional cost.

“Finally, today we’re announcing that this September, in supported countries, we’re bringing Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud together at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet. And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief—anywhere you go and across devices. “Cloud gaming in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means your games are no longer locked to the living room. You can connect more than ever with friends and family through gaming. And just like you do with your movie and music streaming services, when cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices.” Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox

In case you’re unaware of what Project xCloud is (to be renamed later this year), it allows gamers to stream a number of games to your phone or tablet and played with a Bluetooth controller. The game can be streamed from Xbox’s cloud servers or from your Xbox One console. We’ve been previewing the service for the past few months and it really is quite solid. Aside from slightly longer load times, gameplay on a smartphone like the Pixel 4 XL, TCL 10 Pro, or Huawei P40 Pro is smooth and pretty solid. The streaming service does work over Wi-Fi or LTE and 5G networks, although it does eat up quite a bit of data.

The current game list is pretty solid and includes titles like:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

ARK: Survival Evolved

Batman: The Telltale Series

Batman: Arkham Knight

Bleeding Edge

Borderlands 2

Crackdown 3 (Campaign)

DayZ

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Journey to the Savage Planet

Just Cause 4

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Mortal Kombat X

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sea of Thieves

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sniper Elite 4

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Tekken 7

The Sims 4

Vampyr

World War Z

Yakuza 0

As you can see, while some of the games are currently part of Xbox Game Pass, there are a number of other games on the list as well. The list above is far from complete as, by our count, there are currently 103 playable games in the preview.

With Project xCloud joining Xbox Game Pass, subscribers will get access to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Project xCloud game streaming for US$14.99/CA$16.99 per month. Combined, this gives you hundreds of games to play, including over a hundred when not on your console. In select regions, you can try it out today for free.

What do you think about Project xCloud and the fact it’s going to be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for no additional cost? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.