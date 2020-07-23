The Motorola Edge is available for pre-order for US$499.99

The summer smartphone push is here and the Motorola Edge is one of the latest handsets seeking your attention. While the Edge isn’t slated to be officially released until July 31st, you can pre-order it now and get US$200 off the retail price.

The retail price of the Motorola Edge is US$699.99 so you’d be dishing out US$499.99 to jump in on the pre-orders. That’s a pretty significant discount from retail and may be worth considering for some of you. The Edge is a 5G capable smartphone with an edge-to-edge display that looks pretty slick. Motorola is certainly holding nothing back with this one and their promo video gives us a clear look at the device.

Dreaming of the perfect 5G phone? With motorola edge, stream and download your favorite content on blazing-fast 5G, and watch on an immersive Endless Edge display with the most powerful stereo speakers ever. Capture incredible high-res photos, and go for up to two days with a class-leading battery. Get breathtaking views and bring your favorite entertainment to life on an Endless Edge display that stretches 6.7” and wraps nearly 90 degrees around both sides. See a billion shades of color with HDR10+ and scroll smoothly with the 90Hz refresh rate. Take remarkably sharp pictures with a 64 MP sensor, the highest camera resolution in its class. With resolution this good, you can crop or blow up images without losing clarity. Plus, Quad Pixel technology gives you great results even in dark conditions with 4x better low light sensitivity. Experience instant response times and ultra-fast performance with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Feel the power of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in everything from games to videos to web browsing. Motorola

Lots of screen real estate.

You can hit Motorola’s website to check out more on the Motorola Edge and to pre-order for US$499.99. The price will eventually jump to US$699.99.

What do you think of the Motorola Edge? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.