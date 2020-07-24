Lights, camera, Crackle…new for August 2020

We’re just a few days away from August 2020 and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on a variety of devices from Smart TVs to smartphones. With summer in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in August 2020.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for the month of August 2020 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very cool service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s own great offerings.

New Crackle Originals August 2020

Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story (August 1st)

The Crackle original documentary feature Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story offers viewers an intimate insight into the life and story of Toronto Raptors’ power forward Serge Ibaka. From growing up in the Republic of Congo to achieving his dream of becoming an NBA Champion, viewers follow Ibaka on an emotional journey as he brings the Larry O’Brien trophy home following the team’s 2019 NBA Championship. Throughout it all, he continually teaches everyone around him that through courage, commitment, and hard work, ANYTHING is possible.

New Crackle Exclusive August 2020

The Sonata (August 1st)

In this chilling Crackle exclusive, a gifted musician inherits a mansion from her long lost father, a brilliant but troubled classical composer. She soon comes to understand that his last musical masterpiece is filled with symbols, cyphers, and clues that lead her into a horrifying realization about the father she barely knew. Reinventing the classic haunted house tale, The Sonata composes a chilling symphony that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final note.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in August

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (August 1st)

A long-time Vegas magician tries to resurrect his career after losing his partner, his casino gig, and his audience to a hip new “street magician.”

Top 5 (August 1st)

A comedian (Chris Rock) tries to make it as a serious actor when his reality television star fiancé (Rosario Dawson) talks him into broadcasting their wedding on her television show.

227 TV (August 1st)

Marla Gibbs stars as a sharp-witted housewife who finds herself mixed up in the lives of her eccentric fellow tenants in her apartment complex.

Southland Tales (August 1st)

Set in 2008 where a three-day heatwave in Los Angeles culminates in a huge Fourth of July party. The film features a star-studded cast including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandy Moore, Sean William Scott, and Justin Timberlake.

Virtuosity (August 1st)

When a virtual reality simulation created using the personalities of multiple serial killers manages to escape into the real world, an ex-cop is tasked with stopping its reign of terror.

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day (August 1st)

When a priest is murdered in Boston, the MacManus brothers abandon their secluded life in Ireland to look into the case.

Till Death (August 1st)

Opinionated teacher Eddie Stamms likes to share his views on everything, especially on marriage. When the Woodcocks move next door and befriend him, Eddie offers his unsolicited advice.

House of Flying Daggers (August 1st)

A police captain breaks a beautiful rebel out of jail, leading them both into a romantically epic journey that changes their lives forever!

The Medallion (August 1st)

A Hong Kong cop protecting a sacred child is brought back from the dead with the use of a magical medallion in this martial arts action-comedy with a supernatural twist.

Being Human (August 1st)

You think your roommates are bad? Trying being a 20-something and sharing a flat with a ghost, a vampire, and a werewolf.

All in the Family (August 1st)

One of the most acclaimed comedy series of all time, All in the Family with Archie Bunker as the irascible, highly opinionated, working class family man who viewed the world on his terms and his terms only.

Cadillac Records (August 1st)

Beyoncé, Mos Def, and Adrien Brody anchor a feisty biopic that explores how the blues birthed rock and roll.

The Legend of Zorro (August 1st)

Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones ride again in a crowd-pleasing throwback to the Golden Age of film in this swashbuckling epic.

Additional New Movies in August 2020

A Dangerous Method

Aaron Loves Angela

Agent Jade Black

Air

Alien Hunter

American Hunt

Awakening the Zodiac

Baadasssss!

Bear With Us

Bel Ami

Beneath The Harvest Sky

Bite The Bullet

Black Dynamite

Blood And Steel, Cedar Crest Country Club

Center Stage: Turn It Up

Chill Factor

Cold Comes The Night

Dead Man Down

Dead Snow: Red Vs. Dead

Death Tunnel

Diamond Dogs

Driving Lessons

Eat A Bowl Of Tea

Edge of Winter

Ellipse

Extinction

Feed

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Game Of Aces

Ghost Squad

Happy Few

Hellcats Of The Navy

Hero Wanted

How To Train Your Husband

I Know Who Killed Me

Immortal Beloved

Isle of the Dead

John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Kung Fu Killer

Ladies Of The Chorus

Legend Of Carpathians

Legend Of The Naga Pearls

Levity

Lightning In A Bottle

Maggie’s Plan

Magic Magic

Monogamy

Moon Man

Nick Cannon: F#Ck Nick Cannon

Nick Thune: Folk Hero

Persuasion

Phantasm: Ravager

Pushing Dead

Relaxer

Revenge for Jolly

S.W.A.T. Under Siege

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shadow Man

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Sum Of Histories

Summer In February

Tag

Take Shelter

Termination Point

The 5th Musketeer

The Awkward Comedy Show

The Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call – New Orleans

The Big Hit

The Big Lie

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From A Mythical Man

The Brotherhood Of Satan

The Company You Keep

The Cottage

The Devil’s Tomb

The End of The Affair

The Eyes of Laura Mars

The Foot Fist Way

The Forsaken

The Glass Coffin

The Good Night

The Hit List

The Hollars

The Human Contract

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The International

The Invisible Woman

The Kovak Box

The Three Stooges Go Around The World In A Daze

The Three Stooges in Orbit

The Three Stooges Meet Hercules

The Werewolf

U Want Me 2 Kill Him?

Under Suspicion

Whitewash

Woke Up Dead

New for August 2020

Additional New TV Shows in August

10 Items Or Less (Season 3, Episode 1-8)

Awesome Adventures (Season 1, Episode 1-9)

Awesome Adventures (Season 2, Episode 1-4)

Awesome Adventures (Season 3, Episode 1-4)

Awesome Adventures (Season 4, Episode 1-6)

Barney Miller (Season 3, Episode 36-57)

Barney Miller (Season 7, Episode 1-22)

Barney Miller (Season 8, Episode 1-22)

Being Human (Season 1, Episode 1-6)

Being Human (Season 2, Episode 1-8)

Being Human (Season 3, Episode 1-8)

Being Human (Season 4, Episode 1-8)

Being Human (Season 5, Episode 1-6)

Bewitched (Season 3, Episode 1-33)

Bewitched (Season 6, Episode 1-30)

Bewitched (Season 7, Episode 1-28)

Celebrity Bowling (Season 1, Episode 1-28)

Challenged To The Limit (Season 1, Episode 1-8)

Charlie’s Angels (Season 3, 18 episodes)

Charlie’s Angels (Season 4, 22 episodes)

Charlie’s Angels (Season 5, 15 episodes)

Fantasy Island (Season 3, Episode 1-25)

Fantasy Island (Season 4, Episode 1-25)

Fantasy Island (Season 5, Episode 1-23)

Fantasy Island (Season 6, Episode 1-23)

Father Knows Best (Season 1, Episode 1-26)

Food, Booze & Tattoos (Season 1, Episode 1-13)

Hit & Miss (Season 1, Episode 1-6)

I Dream of Jeannie (Season 4, Episode 1-26)

Men At Work (Season 3, Episode 1-10)

Men In Black: The Series (Season 3, Episode 1-14)

Men In Black: The Series (Season 4, Episode 1-13)

MST3K Shorts (Season 1, Episode 1-31)

NewsRadio (Season 3, Episode 1-24)

Secrets and Lies (Season 1, Episode 1-6)

Starsky and Hutch (Season 3, Episode 1-23)

T.J. Hooker (Season 3, Episode 1-23)

The Facts of Life (Season 3, Episode 1-24)

The Jackie Chan Adventures (Season 3, Episode 1-17)

The Partridge Family (Season 3, Episode 1-25)

Til’ Death (Season 3, Episode 1-18)

V.I.P. (Season 3, 16 Episodes)

What’s Happening Now!! (Season 2, 2 Episodes)

What’s Happening Now!! (Season 3, 16 Episodes)

What’s Happening!! (Season 3, 22 Episodes)

Who’s The Boss? (Season 3, Episode 1-24)

Wilfred (Season 1, Episode 1-8)

Wilfred (Season 2, Episode 1-8)

Zorro (Season 3, Episode 1-25)

Trending on Crackle in August 2020

A father (Liam McIntyre, Spartacus) and daughter go on a weekend camping trip on the eve of a zombie apocalypse. Separated as the horde attacks, the father must fight his way through to find his daughter and discover a way out for them both. In a challenging season, we know many are looking for fun escapist entertainment, with just the right amount of thrill and chills.

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Over ten years in the making, this is the definitive feature-length documentary on the making of Ghostbusters with interviews with many of the cast and crew including actors Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and director Ivan Reitman. This documentary labor of love chronicles the making of one of the most beloved franchises in film history, which is why we know you’ll love it as much as we do.

Grand Isle

A young father is charged with murder and must prove his innocence by recalling a very twisted and dark night of events. What better way to start off the Summer blockbuster season than to join Nicolas Cage as he takes us on a journey into the heart of darkness to clear his name?

Crown Vic (Crackle Exclusive)

Feature Film: Crown Vic follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel and his rookie trainee while hunting two cop killers on the loose. First responders are at the forefront of everyone’s mind these days, and this film was inspired by an appreciation for what they go through for us every day.

On Point (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Meet top-ranked high-school basketball players Romeo Langford (now of the Boston Celtics), Scottie Lewis, and Emmitt Williams as they compete in the summer AAU season. All eyes are on them as they prepare for their professional futures and face off against the best of the best from around the country.

On Point is produced by Peter Berg, executive producer of the hit dramatic sports series, Friday Night Lights. Like the rest of the country our team is missing watching your favorite teams on the field of play and so we offer this fantastic series as we wait in hopeful expectation of a return to our regular sports seasons.

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Follow artist and rapper, Yelawolf on this 10-part journey of story-telling, traveling, and raising hell. As this series explores those groups and subcultures that are largely ignored, we can grow in understanding of one another, an activity so important in this season.

Going From Broke (Crackle Original)

Reality Series: This popular and now a Webby Award-winning series for Reality Video, produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul and Ashton Kutcher, continues to draw a huge audience to Crackle. Host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of a billion-dollar corporation, Chegg, and financial expert Danetha Doe work with frustrated millennials drowning in student debt to break the chains and get them on the road to financial independence. Just one more way the Crackle team hopes to give back in appreciation of our audience and fans.

85: The Greatest Team in Football History (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary Feature: The 1985 Chicago Bears were dominant on the field and colorful off of it. Featuring interviews with Barak Obama, Bill Murray, Mike Ditka, Jeremy Piven, Mike Singletary and more, ’85 chronicles how the best team ever shuffled off with the championship. The story of the ‘85 Bears and what they brought to the beleaguered sports fans of Chicago is an inspirational tale that will lift spirits and encourage us all.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Crackle Original)

Feature Film: Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver tilt at windmills in Terry Gilliam’s three-decades-in-the-making comic masterpiece film adaption of one of the most beloved stories in all of classic literature. As Don Quixote lost himself in the adventure of a lifetime, we hope our audience can also share in that experience as we all look for a little excitement in our day-to-day.

What do you think of the August 2020 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle?