Razer & THX launch the Razer BlackShark V2 esports gaming headsets

Razer has once again teamed up with THX and resurrected a name from the its past. First released back in 2012, the aviation-inspired BlackShark gaming headset is making a return. The Razer BlackShark V2 esports gaming headset comes in two variations and is targeting the esports gamers with all-new Razer TriForce 50mm drivers.

Both the Razer BlackShark V2 and the more affordable BlackShark V2 X also include leatherette memory foam ear cushions, plush headband padding, the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, advanced passive noise cancellation, and cross-platform compatibility with its 3.5mm jack. The BlackShark V2, however, takes things up a notch with its USB Sound Card, THX Spatial Audio, and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers.

Making its debut in the Razer BlackShark V2, the Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers feature an all-new patented design that divides the audio driver into 3 distinct parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows. Traditional drivers tune across frequencies using the same section of the audio driver, which often results in muddy sound. Like having 3 drivers in 1, the dedicated tuning ports in the Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers allow for brighter, clearer audio with richer trebles and more powerful bass. Razer

Features of the BlackShark V2 esports gaming headset include:

Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers with Titanium-coated diaphragm for high-end audio performance

Removable Razer™ HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card for enhanced voice capture and advanced mic controls

Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation for uninterrupted focus

Ultra-Soft Breathable Memory Foam Ear Cushions for premium comfort

THX Spatial Audio for pinpoint positional accuracy for greater immersion and competitive gaming

Cross-Platform Compatibility for use across devices with its 3.5mm jack

Razer SpeedFlex Cable

HEADPHONES Frequency response: 12 Hz–28 kHz Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver Inner ear cup diameter:65 x 40 mm/2.56in x 1.57 in Connection type: 3.5mm Cable length: 1.8 m/5.91 ft. Approx. weight: 262g/0.6lbs Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

MICROPHONE Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB Sensitivity(@1kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1KHz Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional Mute Function: Click-to-mute

ON-EARCUP CONTROLS Volume up and down Mic mute on/off toggle

AUDIO USAGE Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack Audio Usage + USB Sound Card: Devices with USB port

Weight: 262g

The Razer BlackShark V2 esports gaming headset.

Features of the BlackShark V2 X esports gaming headset, on the other hand, include:

Razer™ TriForce 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Razer™ HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced voice capture

Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation for uninterrupted focus

Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions for long-lasting comfort

7.1 Surround Sound for accurate positional audio

Cross-Platform Compatibility for use across devices with its 3.5mm jack

Weight: 240g

The Razer BlackShark V2 has a retail price of US$99.99/€109.99 while the BlackShark V2 X retails for US$59.99/€69.99. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for our full review of these latest gaming headsets from Razer.

What do you think about the Razer BlackShark V2 and BlackShark V2 X esports gaming headsets? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.