Benefits of building sites on Drupal 8 and 9

Content management systems are one of the crucial elements of website development. The smooth online experience is vital for any commercial site. Content alone, even if truly valuable, will not generate sales. Today, consumers expect effortless navigation and useful interactive features. This is exactly what Drupal 8 and 9 provides.

This CMS is now in high demand, as it benefits any website. It is a combination of powerful core technology with versatile modules. Discover Drupal module development services — they are bound to impress. The system delivers long-term benefits, as it is incredibly flexible and responsive.

Why CMS Matters

Drupal is attractive for any company looking to expand its online reach. A flexible CMS ensures a website works flawlessly whatever the niche. Online retailers, businesses, and even bloggers benefit from technology. With Drupal, your site is not just visually appealing — all of its elements function in perfect harmony, and editing is easy.

Drupal 8 is classified as open-source software, which means it is free to distribute and use. It guarantees the streamlined operation of any website and easy content adjustment. With thousands of modules available, the range of possible configurations is infinite. Now, it is also widely used for apps. Here are the key advantages of this CMS.

1. It Is Flexible

Drupal 8 is incredibly versatile thanks to its modular nature. As the system relies on powerful API and core, it enables smooth communication between websites and applications. Drupal can efficiently work even out of the box. Imagine the sheer range of opportunities for profit and demand offered by extra modules. Sites may have user permission management, RSS feeds, lists of published pages, and much more.

This open-source software has over 43,000 community-contributed modules! The potential for customization is astonishing. Additional elements may fulfill numerous functions: deliver Google Analytics insights, provide GDPR compliance for cookies in the EU, etc.

This flexibility translates into higher profits for companies. For instance, we have already highlighted the value of AI features for small businesses. With Drupal, your site can be equipped with an efficient chatbox and other interactive elements. Today, consumers expect minimal response time. Smooth communication with customers translates into rising popularity, higher sales, and opportunities for expansion.

2. It Is Focused on Growth and Stable Work

Drupal allows the development of multi-sites. These are groups of websites using the same database, or working on a domain and subdomain. This allows for creating high-quality content and attracting more people to your site. It is important that Drupal, as a highly optimized CMS, can withstand a large load of content and users. This significantly saves the budget for site development and support.

Drupal allows for spectacular scalability. This means that API architecture is flexible, and it supports exponential content growth. What starts as a single e-store can develop into an international multi-site system. All of its elements will have high load speeds thanks to multiple caching modules. They will also have optimized bandwidth and impressive performance overall.

A well-designed site on Drupal does more than attract visitors. It is also powerful enough to withstand dramatic surges in their numbers. Consider what happened in 2019 with the site of the U.S. Department of Justice (Justice.gov). Millions of users flocked to the resource to read the famous Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report. The document concerned Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

This Drupal-powered site saw an unprecedented spike in traffic on April 18 (when the report was released) – by 7,000%! According to Federal Computer Week, over 580 million users had visited the site by 5 p.m. Compare this with its average traffic – around 8 million visits daily! Despite the surge, no interruptions occurred. The report, which is a 142-MB file, has been available ever since. It was delivered using Acquia, a digital experience platform for Drupal.

3. It Is Secure

It is no secret that Drupal is one of the most secure CMS. All sensitive information about users (names, passwords, contact information, card numbers) is securely protected. All users will be safe, which minimizes the cost of restoring the site after a hacker attack.

You may be surprised to hear that open-source software can be superior in terms of security. This is because proprietary software imposes tough restrictions on the visibility of the source code. On the other hand, when the code is open, it is reviewed by users, white hat hackers, and contributors. As the Drupal community is so vast, millions of eyes can identify areas of improvement, and eliminate weaknesses quickly.

Even websites of NASA and the Government of Australia now run on the Drupal technology. Famous media sites, for example, Entertainment Weekly, are based on Drupal. Finally, it is trusted by corporate giants like Tesla.

4. It Is SEO-Friendly

Search Engine Optimization is a set of tools and practices focused on boosting the popularity of websites. The higher your position in the Google ranking – the more users will see your address in their search results. Efficient SEO generates more traffic, which translates into more orders and an improved bottom line. In short, the better your SEO – the higher the profits.

Google ranking uses sophisticated algorithms, but it prioritizes websites based on HTML5. This is because their subject is more easily identifiable for the system. Both Drupal 8 and Drupal 9 support the markup language, so the benefits are clear.

Another advantage of Drupal is its ability to generate efficient URLs. Modern search engines prefer links that specify the type of content they lead to (e.g., “xyznews.com/news/article-title”). A special Drupal module called Pathauto generates such combinations automatically. Users prefer them, too.

An important element of SEO is frequent updates. To stay on top of the ranking, a website must be filled with fresh content regularly. Thanks to in-line editing in Drupal, content creators make corrections quickly – right from the front end. In the past, they would work with each page element, which was laborious and time-consuming.

Revisit published content, edit it, and add new keywords to get more hits. Embed any media you like (videos, podcasts) to make your site more vibrant and useful for visitors. Overall, Drupal is one of the most SEO-friendly CMS platforms.

Drupal 8 and 9 as Best Choice

By finding a reliable team of Drupal developers, you will turn your most creative ideas into reality. Drupal is a worthy chance to get the desired profits or to declare your brand or service to the whole world because Drupal requires minimal effort to configure and gives the maximum to its owner.

