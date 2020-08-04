JLab Audio introduces two new TWS ANC earbuds under US$100

JLab Audio has been one of my favorite audio brands out there in recent years. The company has managed to really do a great job of delivering quality audio with every release. The best thing about JLab Audio is they pack that quality into an affordable and attainable package. Now, the company is introducing two new TWS ANC earbuds for under US$100.
The Epic Air Sport ANC and the Epic Air ANC are both true wireless earbuds and have active noise cancelling built-in. TWS ANC earbuds are starting to creep into the market slowly as the technology improves. Here’s what JLab Audio has to say about these latest offerings along with some specs for both.
JLab Audio has made a massive jump forward with the introduction of Smart ANC™ technology found exclusively in their new Epic Air ANC products. Available for pre-order now and shipping the week of August 16, Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are the first true wireless earbuds to utilize JLab’s new Smart ANC technology and the JLab Air ANC app (coming early September 2020), which can help eliminate the feeling of eardrum suction and other problems some people experience with ANC products. The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are both priced at $99, following JLab’s reputation for engineering feature-packed products at price points below the established leaders.
JLab developed Smart hybrid ANC technology in response to consumer feedback regarding discomfort some people experience when using audio products featuring active noise canceling technology. Regardless of the manufacturer, a percentage of users have reported pain while using ANC products, which can go beyond discomfort and lead to headaches, dizziness, or even nausea. Using hybrid ANC – a combination of feedforward and feedback ANC – JLab Smart ANC adapts on-the-go to variants in environment, earbud fit, and other factors to create the best audio and listening experience. Additionally, the new JLab Air ANC app allows users to customize the active noise control level, pass-through audio, equalizer settings, and customize touch controls for each earbud. Both products also include JLab’s Be Aware audio mode, which allows ambient noise in through the earbuds when turned on.
The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC also utilize infrared wear detect sensors, which automatically pause and resume the audio being played when the earbuds are removed or placed back into the wearer’s ear. Other premium features include JLab’s Movie Mode, a low latency setting which decreases audio lag, so voices match up perfectly to video content.
Epic Air Sport ANC – $99
- 70+ Hours of Playtime (15+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 55+ additional hours from the charging case); ANC ON
- Earhook design to keep them in place while active, with touch controls for easy operation
- Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam™ eartips
- Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently
- C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup
- Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%
- Output: 110±3db
- Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, – 40dB±3dB
- Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA
- Earbud Battery: 120mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell
- Charging Case Battery: 1000mah rechargeable lithium ion
- Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours
- Case Charge Time: 3.5 Hours
- Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime
- Standby Time: 100 Hours
- Range: 30+ ft.
- Weight: 10g each earbud, 68g charging case
- IP66 water resistance rating
- 2-year warranty
Epic Air ANC– $99
- 48+ Hours of Playtime (12+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 36+ additional hours from the charging case)
- Stem-style design with touch controls for easy operation
- Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam eartips
- Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently
- C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup
- Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%
- Output: 110±3db
- Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, – 40dB±3dB
- Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA
- Earbud Battery: 90mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell
- Charging Case Battery: 700mah rechargeable lithium ion
- Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours
- Case Charge Time: 3 Hours
- Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime
- Standby Time: 100 Hours
- Range: 30+ ft.
- Weight: 7g each earbud, 57g charging case
- IP55 water resistance rating
- 2-year warranty
