JLab Audio introduces two new TWS ANC earbuds under US$100

JLab Audio has been one of my favorite audio brands out there in recent years. The company has managed to really do a great job of delivering quality audio with every release. The best thing about JLab Audio is they pack that quality into an affordable and attainable package. Now, the company is introducing two new TWS ANC earbuds for under US$100.

The Epic Air Sport ANC and the Epic Air ANC are both true wireless earbuds and have active noise cancelling built-in. TWS ANC earbuds are starting to creep into the market slowly as the technology improves. Here’s what JLab Audio has to say about these latest offerings along with some specs for both.

JLab Audio has made a massive jump forward with the introduction of Smart ANC™ technology found exclusively in their new Epic Air ANC products. Available for pre-order now and shipping the week of August 16, Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are the first true wireless earbuds to utilize JLab’s new Smart ANC technology and the JLab Air ANC app (coming early September 2020), which can help eliminate the feeling of eardrum suction and other problems some people experience with ANC products. The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC are both priced at $99, following JLab’s reputation for engineering feature-packed products at price points below the established leaders. JLab developed Smart hybrid ANC technology in response to consumer feedback regarding discomfort some people experience when using audio products featuring active noise canceling technology. Regardless of the manufacturer, a percentage of users have reported pain while using ANC products, which can go beyond discomfort and lead to headaches, dizziness, or even nausea. Using hybrid ANC – a combination of feedforward and feedback ANC – JLab Smart ANC adapts on-the-go to variants in environment, earbud fit, and other factors to create the best audio and listening experience. Additionally, the new JLab Air ANC app allows users to customize the active noise control level, pass-through audio, equalizer settings, and customize touch controls for each earbud. Both products also include JLab’s Be Aware audio mode, which allows ambient noise in through the earbuds when turned on. The Epic Air Sport ANC and Epic Air ANC also utilize infrared wear detect sensors, which automatically pause and resume the audio being played when the earbuds are removed or placed back into the wearer’s ear. Other premium features include JLab’s Movie Mode, a low latency setting which decreases audio lag, so voices match up perfectly to video content.

Epic Air Sport and Epic Air with integrated cable in the charging case.

70+ Hours of Playtime (15+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 55+ additional hours from the charging case); ANC ON

Earhook design to keep them in place while active, with touch controls for easy operation

Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam™ eartips

Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%

Output: 110±3db

Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, – 40dB±3dB

Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA

Earbud Battery: 120mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell

Charging Case Battery: 1000mah rechargeable lithium ion

Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours

Case Charge Time: 3.5 Hours

Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 10g each earbud, 68g charging case

IP66 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

48+ Hours of Playtime (12+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 36+ additional hours from the charging case)

Stem-style design with touch controls for easy operation

Six interchangeable eartips including 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra-long tips, 1 set Cloud Foam eartips

Dual connect allows either earbud to be used independently

C3 (crystal clear clarity) voice pickup

Speaker: Φ8mm Dynamic, Neodymium Magnet, 20Hz-20kHz, 32Ω ± 15%

Output: 110±3db

Microphone: 3 left earbud MEMS, 3 right earbud MEMS, – 40dB±3dB

Input Power: DC 5V, 100mA

Earbud Battery: 90mAh lithium rechargeable coin cell

Charging Case Battery: 700mah rechargeable lithium ion

Earbud Charge Time: 3 Hours

Case Charge Time: 3 Hours

Quick Charge: 15 minutes for 1+ hour playtime

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Range: 30+ ft.

Weight: 7g each earbud, 57g charging case

IP55 water resistance rating

2-year warranty

