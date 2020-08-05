Samsung officially unveils its flagship Note20 series

With all of the nutty goings-on in the world today, Samsung’s Unpacked event went digital. The company took to the web to announce its Galaxy Note20 series of smartphones. Some of what we saw wasn’t new to us and leaks we’ve seen over the past few weeks have finally been confirmed.

Samsung views its Note series as a productivity phone and phone for videographers. While it views its Galaxy S20 series as a phone for entertainment and photography. So those folks who fall into the latter category have already gotten their fancy tickled. For those who are in the former category, let’s see what the Note20 series has in store for you.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about this new flagship device:

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love. Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play, and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work—empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere. Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with Samsung’s long-standing partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together. Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of the Galaxy Note20 series, taking mobile play to the next level. Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or wherever the day may take you. The Galaxy Note20 series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic-style videos and offers advanced multitasking experiences. Samsung

The Mystic Green looks great.

Some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series are:

Two models, Note20 and Note20 Ultra

An Advanced S Pen

More Flexible and Useful Samsung Notes App Experience

Microsoft’s Your Phone app with Link to Windows

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Cinematic-Style Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand with 8K and 21:9

Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX

Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate

Super Fast Charging, 50% in 30-minutes

5G connectivity and WiFi 6

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Secured by Knox

Triple Camera system

The S-Pen

For the full specifications on the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, be sure to check out Samsung’s website.

For more on the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 series be sure to visit Samsung’s website.

