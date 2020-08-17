iOttie Easy One Touch 5 review: Finally, a smartphone car mount that works for me

Smartphone car mounts are everywhere. There are literally dozens of companies who make these things. Many of them are really good and a lot of them are really bad. Over the past 3-years I had issue after issue that had become increasingly frustrating. This frustration has finally ended with the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone car mount.

My 2004 Saab 9-3 ARC is unique in that the dashboard material just does not like to hold any sort of adhesive. It is so slick and not one smartphone car mount has been able to stick, not even the iOttie Easy One Touch 5. So that leaves me with the option to mount on the windshield. But that’s a problem too as the space between the windshield and the dashboard is slim. It’s very hard to mount anything without it obstructing your view.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 solved that for me with it’s telescoping arm. With this smartphone car mount I was able to find a good position to mount my phone without severely obstructing my views. Read on for the full review of the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone car mount.

Specifications

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 has the following features and specifications:

Locking Side Arm

Easy One Touch Trigger Button

Easy Adjust Telescopic Arm Adjusts from 5″ to 8″

Easy Adjust Pivot Knob

Strong Adhesive Suction Cup (Washable)

Adjustable Foot Rest

Easy Operating Release Bar

Magnetic Cord Organizer

In The Box

What’s In The Box

iOttie Easy One Touch 5

Dashboard Pad

Magnetic Cord Organizer

Manuals and Documentation

Design

Let me begin by acknowledging that this particular design isn’t wildly new. There are other brands that have done something similar, but none of them worked for me as this did. Next, it’s important to bring to your attention a notice inside the box, which you may want to consider before purchase. It reads:

Due to past vehicle recalls for dashboards that crack, peel, and become sticky in the heat, if you have a Lexus or Toyota vehicle from the list below, we strongly recommend mounting the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 on your windshield (state law permitting). iOttie

2003-2005 Toyota 4Runner

2005-2010 Toyota Avalon

2007-2011 Toyota Camry & Camry Hybrid

2004-2010 Toyota Sienna

2004-2008 Toyota Solara

2007-2008 Lexus ES 350

2003-2008 Lexus GX 470

2006-2008 Lexus IS 250/350

2007 Lexus LS 460

2004-2006 Lexus RX 330

2007-2009 Lexus RX 350

2005-2008 Lexus RX 400h

The large pad in the middle is a button that triggers the wings to lock around your phone.

With that out of the way. The design of the the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone car mount is solid. It feels well constructed and not chintzy or creaky like some other brands. It is made of all plastic but it feels like good quality.

I love how much articulation you can get out of it and with how close my windshield is to the dashboard. It gives me just the right amount of adjustability. Other similar designs never had that inch or two more that I needed. Honestly, this one just barely makes it work.

The adhesive and suction cup on the back seem to provide good contact and grip. I have yet to see this fall off from the heat from the sun, I am sure if it gets hot enough it might.

The kit also comes with a metal dash pad mount which you can use on your dashboard. It also comes with an adhesive back and should give you a flat surface to mount the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone mount. I also like the magnetic cable mount. This just wraps around your cable and allows you to stick it to a magnet on the back so your cable is always easily accessible.

Overall, this design worked for me where many others had failed. It barely made it for my cars design but what matters is, that it did.

Fits big phones just fine.

Installation

Installation of the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone mount is simple. It did take some trial and error to find the right spot but it is not complicated.

You can mount it on your windshield, as I did. Or you can use the metal plate to mount it on your dashboard.

I would recommend you clean your windshield or dashboard very well before mounting. You should also let the adhesive set for a bit before using the mount, give it time to adhere well before putting weight on it.

Overall, super simple to install.

Great adjustability and versatility.

Performance

As I stated earlier, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 has some great adjustability which allowed me to be able to use it in my car. I think the versatility that it offers is really well worth it.

It’s also very easy to operate with one hand. Simply place the phone on the feet of the cradle and push the phone back gently. This triggers the button on the back which clamps the wings down on the phone. To remove, just push on the buttons on the sides to release the wings.

It holds my phones perfectly. Both Android and iPhones fit here and I have the larger versions. Overall, the performance is top notch.

Price/Value

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 smartphone car mount is not yet available and pricing has not been announced. Some of their similar products seem to sell between $29-$59 dollars, so I expect it to be in that range. I think there is plenty of value here and this is a Top Pick in my book because it solved my problems with car mounts. You can check the company’s website for more info as to when it will be available and the price.

Wrap Up

There are plenty of choices for smartphone car mounts out there and the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is just one of them. I highly recommend this one because it finally solved a pain point for me, if only just barely.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.