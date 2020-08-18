EISA awards Huawei for P40 Pro and Watch GT 2

We reviewed both the Huawei P40 Pro and Watch GT 2 here at Techaeris. Both scored well despite some limitations and it’s no surprise they’ve been awarded once again. This time, Huawei has received two EISA awards from the Expert Image and Sound Association. If you haven’t heard of them, EISA is an association made up of 55 consumer electronics magazines. Huawei’s P40 Pro was named “EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021” by the Association, alongside the Huawei Watch GT 2, which won the accolade of “Best Smartwatch 2020-2021.”

Here’s what EISA had to say about the P40 Pro:

“Building upon the success of its predecessors, Huawei’s P40 Pro again pushes smartphone camera technology forward, with a Leica quad-lens set up that offers limitless performance potential. Its primary 50-megapixel camera with phase detection auto-focus and optical image stabilization is joined by a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, allowing 5x optical zoom, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide ‘Cine Camera’ from advanced video capture. Add in the P40 Pro’s ToF 3D depth sensor – and AI image enhancement – and you have a smartphone that snaps stunning daily photos and night shots of unmatched quality without unwanted noise or aberrations. The luxurious design, premium display technology, and easy operation make it a true champion in its class.” EISA

The Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera on the back of the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone.

…and here’s what the association had to say about the Watch GT 2:

“Huawei’s Watch GT melds the talents of modern a smartwatch with a stylish, unisex design based on circular AMOLED display, physical controls, and genuine leather strap. Ideally suited to active lifestyles, it offers a host of fitness features – including the ability to analyse 15 different sports categories, and provide insight into up to 190 types of exercise data – plus an excellent two-week battery life. With Huawei’s TruSleep feature, artificial intelligence is used to analyse sleep quality, and the GT 2 also monitors heartbeat and stress levels. Bluetooth calling (up to 150m from your smartphone), app notification, and onboard music storage are also on the feature list. A modern classic is born!” EISA

One of the watch faces on the Huawei Watch GT 2.

In case you’re interested in picking one of these up, the Huawei P40 Pro is available in Canada at Telus, Bell, Videotron, SaskTel, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions Electronics and more. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in Canada as well at Visions Electronics, Staples, Canada Computers, Newegg.ca, and Memory Express.

What do you think about Huawei winning EISA awards for the P40 Pro smartphone and Watch GT 2 smartwatch? Do you own either of these and think they’re deserving? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.