Lenovo announces five new Yoga branded laptops

If you know anything about Lenovo, you know that they have a lot of different SKU’s in their line of computers. Not only do they have a bunch of SKU’s, they also have multiple series of laptops and desktops. One of those lines is the Yoga line and it’s been one of their most popular. Today, the company announced five new Yoga branded laptops that replace old SKU’s.

As with all Yoga laptops, these five are all able to be used in various modes including tent, tablet, presentation, and laptop modes. Lenovo was one of the first to bring these 2-in-1’s to the market and they’ve done very well with them since. Here are the five laptops Lenovo announced today.

Introducing the latest artificial intelligence (AI) advancements in battery optimization and intelligent thermals featured first on the Yoga Slim 7i Pro with the next-gen Intel processor. With this upgraded power management solution that’s fully AI-powered, you won’t have to lift a finger to get top performance out of your new Yoga Slim 7i Pro. That’s because it’s continually learning and can automatically ramp up for really high-powered activities or quiet down to conserve energy. The other four new Yoga laptops have Intelligent Cooling Mode as their default AI-enhanced optimization setting to extend battery life and boost performance; all models powered by next-gen Intel Core processors have been engineered to extend laptop battery life by a reported average of up to 20 percent. With Lenovo Q-Control, if you want to ramp up to max power, just press Fn-Q to shift into Performance Mode for heavy-duty tasks or to take it into Stealth Mode to reduce fan noise during movie night.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″

13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i: Small and mighty with a near borderless QHD display, the 13.3-inch Yoga Slim 7i is ideal for those who value incredible visuals for pure entertainment and a slim and functional all-metal clamshell design. Powered by up to the next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe architecture for breakthrough performance, this new laptop comes with expanded Alexa features a glass panel and IR camera. It’s incredibly slim and light too – at 13.9mm (0.55 inches) thin and weighing 1.23kg (2.7 lbs). Get up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage and a gorgeous display with an expansive 91 percent screen ratio, 100 percent sRGB, and Dolby Vision® for an unprecedented viewing experience plus Eye Care Mode for added blue light eye protection that’s certified safer by TÜV Rheinland. Pricing starts at €999 but this will not be available in North America.

Mobile multitaskers will love the new Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch) for enhanced productivity with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon), up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory, and an incredible 18 hours of battery life with 61WHr battery and Rapid Charge Boost to get your project out the door in no time. Enjoy a stunning, up to 2.8K Wide Viewing Angle display featuring life-like color and clarity at up to 400 nits bright, with a 90Hz refresh rate designed to decrease time lags while gaming or streaming content. Plus, it has a taller aspect viewing ratio (16:10) for easier screen use while scrolling web pages or documents. And for late nights in front of the computer, introducing our more advanced Eye Care Mode thanks to the new Eyesafe® Display panel that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to more effectively reduce blue light by dispersing its harmful emissions across the light spectrum, all without compromising vivid color integrity. It’s a safer solution certified by TÜV Rheinland 10 to offer blue light protection. 14/15-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i: Meet the Yoga 7i, the new 2-in-1 convertible laptop that looks great in all modes and is designed with rounded edges to feel more comfortable in your hands, available with a Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touchscreen display in two sizes, 14inch and 15.6-inch. Dolby Vision brings stunning visuals and extraordinary color to the Yoga 7i’s 14-inch screen, and it’s also offered on the up to 15.6-inch FHD VESA400 DisplayHDR™ option that’s 500 nits bright with a 72 percent NTSC color gamut, making it a portable, entertainment machine. Available with all the speed and space you need including two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB DDR4 memory with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage, both laptops come in your choice of sophisticated Slate Grey and Dark Moss 13 with a color-matched, backlit keyboard. Go for the larger 15.6-inch size weighing 1.83kg (4.03lbs) to also get a numeric keypad. Pricing starts at €999 and €1099 but this will not be available in North America.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 15″ Dark Moss

