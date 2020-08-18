Plugable UD-3900PDZ docking station offers triple HDMI displays

There’s no question that dual or extra widescreen displays can increase your work productivity. If two monitors isn’t enough for you, the new Plugable UD-3900PDZ Triple HDMI Display Docking Station lets you connect three displays.

Using DisplayLink technology for two of the HDMI ports, the third uses Alternate Mode to allow for easy connection of three displays via HDMI. In addition to three HDMI ports, this USB-C hub also includes six USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and 3.5mm audio/microphone jack.

The ports on the front and back of the Plugable UD-3900PDZ Docking Station.

The new docking station is perfect for people looking to expand and optimize their workspace. The UD-3900PDZ allows you to connect up to three monitors with three HDMI display ports (at resolutions up to 4K 30Hz on the first HDMI display and 1920×1200 on the second and third display) to your USB-C host. The-3900PDZ also includes six additional USB 3.0 5Gbpsports so you can connect all your peripherals like a wireless keyboard or mouse, as well as a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection and a combination 3.5mm audio jack to connect a headset for video calls. Plugable Press Release

While docking stations can be expensive, the Plugable UD-3900PDZ Triple HDMI Display Docking Station is available for US$149 (with a $10 launch discount) from Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart. The dock is compatible with Windows 10 PCs with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

