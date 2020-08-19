Feel your music, games, and movies with these sneakers from DropLabs

There’s no question that sound is a big part of most people’s lives. From music to movies and games, a good sound experience helps us get through the day or enjoy our entertainment even that much more. Lately, there have been attempts to make that experience even better through the use of haptic vibrations. There are headphones, pillows, and even belts you can strap on to help you feel your audio. Now you can add sneakers to that list!

The DropLabs EP 01 sneaker utilizes patented technology that delivers audio from any connected device to your feet. This creates “full-body bass audio which simulates the energy of a live event and immerses you in music, movies, gaming, VR, and more.” While not exactly new, the DropLabs EP 01 Classic sold out pretty quickly. In addition to restocking, the company has also added a Triple Black colorway. and made some improvements. These improvements include adding dynamic tuning settings, an LED color wheel, and some easter eggs.

“The embedded software platform allows us to continue to refine the experience and provide more unique customization at the individual level. We’ve developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations. When these vibrations are delivered through your feet and synchronized with what you hear in your ears, it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment. Although initially envisioned to recreate the energy of live music, adding this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level.”

The DropLabs EP 01 Triple Black Edition sneakers with companion app.

Specifications of the DropLabs EP 01 sneakers include:

Compatible with all Bluetooth headphones using – Class 1 Bluetooth® 4.2

Compatible with iPhone (iOS 11 and later) and Android phones (Android 6 and later)

Up to 6 hours of battery life

Optional Low-Latency cable for gaming and music recording applications

Safe-detach Magnetic Charge Connectors

Water-Resistant

One-Year Limited Warranty

The DropLabs EP 01 Classic and Triple Black Edition are available for order on DropLabs website, and currently retail for US$299 making them (according to DropLabs) “the perfect gift for that music-loving, movie watching, gaming family member or friend.”

